Heidi Klum Awkwardly Pretends to Pants Benson Boone on 2025 AMAs Red Carpet Before Tripping on Her Dress: Watch
Heidi Klum tried to have a little bit of unscripted fun on the 2025 American Music Awards red carpet.
As Benson Boone posed for photographers, the model stepped into frame, crouched down and tugged on the pants of his green suit — something the singer clearly wasn't expecting.
The "Beautiful Things" crooner, 22, seemed confused, as he took a step back — however, when he realized it was the model, 51, he broke out into a laugh and a smile, as did she.
The mom-of-four then continued down the carpet but had a mishap with her black dress' long train, accidentally stepping on it. Luckily, an assistant was able to help her as she nearly took a tumble in front of the cameras.
Social media users had different opinions on the situation, with one person tweeting, "that’s so weird and if it were the other way around ppl would be freaking out."
"Heidi Klum tripping over her dress while running away from Benson Boone this is POP CULTURE #amas," wrote another person, who found the bit comical.
Klum posted a video of the moment on her Instagram Story.
The mom-of-four attended the awards show with her son Henry, 19, whose dad is her ex-husband Seal.
Heidi Klum and Benson Boone's Relationship
The moment was a throwback to when the America's Got Talent judge and comedian Nikki Glaser ripped off Boone's outfit to reveal a catsuit during his 2025 Grammys performance in January.
He made a reference to the bit during his AMAs performance by walking up to Klum and putting his finger to her lips as to playfully shush her.
Benson Boone Apologizes for His 2025 Grammys Performance
Boone's Grammys performance also caused some controversy, as he grabbed his crotch on live TV while singing — though he issued an apology the next day.
"Sorry for adjusting my jumpsuit so aggressively on stage tonight, that thing was extremely restricting in certain areas," he wrote on his Instagram Story alongside a shirtless selfie.
Boone has become known for doing backflips during his shows, something he first tried out on a whim.
"It was during a show and I didn't really practice it before. I'm not much of a rehearsing guy," he told a news outlet of the stunt. "But I went for it and it went well."
"But I will say, when you're onstage, when you have a crowd that's just screaming at everything you do, you can't really feel like you failed," said the star. "So I just went for it and it went well."