Heidi Klum, 51, Puts Her Bikini Body on Display in Hot Photo
Supermodel Heidi Klum, 51, stunned in a bikini-clad selfie from her Instagram on Friday, May 30.
“86* F ☀️ 👙 💦 😎 Los Angeles,” she captioned her photo, where she rocked a white string bikini on top of a black two-piece.
Klum’s blonde locks were spread across her face as she smiled for the camera with her arms wide open, embracing the sunshine.
Heidi Klum Flaunts Bikini Body
Though she’s spending time enjoying the summer, Klum has been teasing upcoming episodes of Germany’s Next Topmodel, which she has hosted since Season 1 in 2006.
“If you think you’ve seen it all — here comes @yannikzamboni. Let’s see if my loved ones even recognize my models on this space walk,” she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, May 28, about Season 20.
She’s also slated to return as a host on Project Runway later this year for Season 21. Klum left the show in 2018 after 16 years. After Season 16, Klum won an Emmy award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program.
Heidi Klum Invites Son Henry Samuel to AMAs
Though Klum is booked and busy, she proved she always has time for her son Henry Samuel, 19, whom she shares with ex-husband Seal.
The model welcomed her son alongside her at the 2025 American Music Awards. She shared snapshots of herself and Samuel on the red carpet, captioning one of her posts, “Mother and son date night.”
While on the red carpet, Klum teased singer Benson Boone by pretending to pull his pants down in front of photographers.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Boone was noticeably shocked at first until he realized it was the supermodel being playful with him. After the comical moment, Klum scurried away and tripped over her black gown. Fortunately, an assistant nearby helped her before she fell flat on her face.
Though Klum shared her night at the AMAs with her son instead of her husband, German guitarist Tom Kaulitz, she’s been very vocal about how grateful she is for her partner.
Heidi Klum Gushes About Husband Tom Kaulitz
“I have a younger husband. I also run around a lot, having four kids,” she said in a 2024 interview. “I don’t have an assistant, so I don’t have people pack for me or carry my things; I do everything myself.”
“I eat right; I never exercise too much or do heavy weights,” she continued. “People can push themselves too hard. I listen to my body. I have no back or knee pain, and I have my husband. My husband is my match."