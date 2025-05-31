Heidi Klum, 51, Puts Her Bikini Body on Display in Hot Photo

Though she’s spending time enjoying the summer, Klum has been teasing upcoming episodes of Germany’s Next Topmodel, which she has hosted since Season 1 in 2006.

“If you think you’ve seen it all — here comes @yannikzamboni. Let’s see if my loved ones even recognize my models on this space walk,” she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, May 28, about Season 20.

She’s also slated to return as a host on Project Runway later this year for Season 21. Klum left the show in 2018 after 16 years. After Season 16, Klum won an Emmy award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program.