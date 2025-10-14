Heidi Klum Complains About Cleavage Hair While Showing Off Her Chest in Plunging Dress
Oct. 14 2025, Published 5:58 p.m. ET
Heidi Klum got real about one of her biggest wardrobe "icks."
In a Monday, October 13, Instagram Story, the model, 52, exposed a long hair attached to her cleavage.
The single strand was visible as Klum flaunted her chest in a busty black dress while hosting Germany's Next Top Model.
In the social media share, the host could be heard complaining in German to her team.
Klum is no stranger to showcasing her curves in sultry looks.
"I’m not shy about my femininity. I love dressing up where I have my cleavage showing, wearing miniskirts, high heels, gorgeous stockings," she quipped in a November 2024 interview. "But that doesn’t mean I want to go home with you. That’s just my personality. Why not? I want to have fun and show my body, but I have boundaries, as do all women."
Heidi Klum's Love of Lingerie
The Victoria's Secret Angel frequently updates an ever-evolving lingerie collection with the help of husband Tom Kaulitz as she shops.
"He loves sitting there, and I go into the changing room and I come out with a different outfit on," she told an outlet. "He loves me in a miniskirt. He loves me in pumps. He just loves when I get all dolled up."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Heidi Klum Nearly Strips Naked With Daughter Leni
Klum took her love of lingerie to the public sphere in a multi-year partnership with intimates brand Intimissimi. She first posed in a lingerie campaign for the company with her 21-year-old daughter, Leni. In 2023, a set of racy photos of the duo sparked much online controversy.
"A lot of people are like, 'Oh, I don’t know about mom and daughter doing this together,'" Heidi reflected. "But for us? I’m proud of my daughter. She’s fine with me like that. I’ve always been very open with my body. When I’m suntanning in the backyard, I might not have a top on. I’m European...my kids don’t know me any other way and are probably more easygoing with their bodies because of it."
The mother-daughter duo dressed in Intimissimi as they walked the red carpet together at the Venice Film Festival in August. Heidi stunned in a pale pink corseted gown, while Leni sported a similar design in black.
In April, they stripped down to bras and underwear while debuting Intimissimi's summer product line. In a video advertisement, Heidi and Leni held hands as they walked side by side and mugged for the camera.
"Another year with @intimissimi," the Project Runway host captioned her post at the time. "This time with the basic collection made of silk and microfiber: minimalist, elegant and super comfortable. Available now online and in all Intimissimi stores."