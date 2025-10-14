Heidi Klum Complains About Cleavage Hair While Showing Off Her Chest in Plunging Dress

Article continues below advertisement

Heidi Klum got real about one of her biggest wardrobe "icks." In a Monday, October 13, Instagram Story, the model, 52, exposed a long hair attached to her cleavage. The single strand was visible as Klum flaunted her chest in a busty black dress while hosting Germany's Next Top Model.

Source: @heidiklum/Instagram Heidi Klum does not like hair growing on her chest.

In the social media share, the host could be heard complaining in German to her team. Klum is no stranger to showcasing her curves in sultry looks. "I’m not shy about my femininity. I love dressing up where I have my cleavage showing, wearing miniskirts, high heels, gorgeous stockings," she quipped in a November 2024 interview. "But that doesn’t mean I want to go home with you. That’s just my personality. Why not? I want to have fun and show my body, but I have boundaries, as do all women."

The Victoria's Secret Angel frequently updates an ever-evolving lingerie collection with the help of husband Tom Kaulitz as she shops. "He loves sitting there, and I go into the changing room and I come out with a different outfit on," she told an outlet. "He loves me in a miniskirt. He loves me in pumps. He just loves when I get all dolled up."

Klum took her love of lingerie to the public sphere in a multi-year partnership with intimates brand Intimissimi. She first posed in a lingerie campaign for the company with her 21-year-old daughter, Leni. In 2023, a set of racy photos of the duo sparked much online controversy. "A lot of people are like, 'Oh, I don’t know about mom and daughter doing this together,'" Heidi reflected. "But for us? I’m proud of my daughter. She’s fine with me like that. I’ve always been very open with my body. When I’m suntanning in the backyard, I might not have a top on. I’m European...my kids don’t know me any other way and are probably more easygoing with their bodies because of it."

