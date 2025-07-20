Heidi Klum Ditches Her Top as She Flaunts Bikini Body on Her 'Honeymoon': Photos
Happiness looks good on Heidi Klum!
The supermodel flaunted her bodacious physique in a topless video via Instagram while on a “honeymoon” with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.
In the scandalous clip, the 52-year-old walked in the ocean water as Kaulitz filmed her dimpled backside. Klum wore nothing but burnt-orange bikini bottoms and a devious smile as she turned toward the camera.
Heidi Klum Marries Tom Kaulitz Twice
The Project Runway host has documented her intimate moments with her husband while on vacation for the last few days. In several other videos shared to her social media account, Klum and Kaulitz could be seen hugging and kissing each other while standing in the sand.
The couple tied the knot in August 2019 during a lavishly star-studded ceremony in Capri, Italy. They had already quietly married in a civil ceremony in February of that same year after obtaining a confidential marriage certificate in the state of California.
Tom Kaulitz's Search for Heidi Klum's Engagement Ring
Klum and her musician hubby had only been engaged for two months before they tied the knot for the first time. They made their first public appearance in May 2018 at the Cannes amfAR Gala after first being linked in March of that same year.
Kaulitz, who proposed to Klum in a breakfast-in-bed proposal, reportedly “drew the dream ring for Heidi and then went in search of the right stones,” said a friend of the model. “He didn’t just go to the store.”
“He knew Heidi’s favorite color was green, so he searched for the perfect green stone, an alexandrite, and then found the perfect diamonds to accentuate it,” the source added.
Heidi Klum Discusses 16-Year Age Gap With Husband Tom Kaulitz
Before Kaulitz popped the question, Klum opened up to a news outlet about their 16-year age gap, saying she barely paid any mind to the chatter, as she was content with her relationship and who he is as a person.
“Lately, I’m being reminded more about my age by people other than myself,” Klum told a news outlet in July 2018. “My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it.”
Klum continued, “I don’t really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.”