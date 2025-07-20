Heidi Klum Ditches Her Top as She Flaunts Bikini Body on Her 'Honeymoon': Photos

Klum and her musician hubby had only been engaged for two months before they tied the knot for the first time. They made their first public appearance in May 2018 at the Cannes amfAR Gala after first being linked in March of that same year.

Kaulitz, who proposed to Klum in a breakfast-in-bed proposal, reportedly “drew the dream ring for Heidi and then went in search of the right stones,” said a friend of the model. “He didn’t just go to the store.”

“He knew Heidi’s favorite color was green, so he searched for the perfect green stone, an alexandrite, and then found the perfect diamonds to accentuate it,” the source added.