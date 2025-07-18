Heidi Klum Nearly Has a Nip Slip in Bikini on Vacation With Husband Tom Kaulitz: Photo
Heidi Klum's sultry vacation streak continues.
The Project Runway host, 52, popped out of a tiny blue bikini top while laying on the sand on Thursday, July 17.
Klum bared her cleavage in a periwinkle top and thong, paired with a crochet hat that covered her eyes. Her hair was damp, as if she had just stepped out of the ocean pictured behind her. The supermodel lounged on a blue beach towel beside her husband, Tom Kaulitz, 35. The German guitarist was shirtless, with wet hair blowing in his eyes.
"What day is it ? 👙🥰❤️☀️🌴💦🐠❤️😎," Klum captioned her Instagram post.
Heidi Klum's Tropical Getaway
Earlier in the week, she shared a clip of her man caressing her waist on the beach. The mom-of-four donned a maroon two-piece and leaned her head back toward him as he wrapped a hand around her stomach.
"It’s another day for you and me in paradise," she captioned the Instagram Reel as "Another Day in Paradise" by Phil Collins played in the background. The couple later shared a smooch in the sand.
In the evening, Klum and Kaulitz enjoyed a lively dinner together. The Victoria's Secret Angel was still in swimwear, with a towel tied around her waist and black sunglasses. The musician wore an unbuttoned black-and-white, printed polo and a baseball cap. In a video from the restaurant, Klum shook her hips from the table, and Kaulitz clapped his hands.
"Sunday fun-day," she wrote.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Klum has also been publishing her fair share of solo content. On July 15, she spilled out of a brown bikini, accessorized with blue sunglasses, as she stood in front of the ocean.
"Every day 👙☀️ 🌴and ❤️🥰," she captioned the video.
On July 14, she did a model strut down the beach boardwalk in a blue floral scarf, which she took off to unveil a red two-piece underneath. She paired her playful look with blue sunglasses and a zebra-print fedora.
Heidi Klum Models Lingerie With Daughter Leni
Klum got in trouble in October 2024 for sporting provocative attire alongside her daughter Leni, 21. The duo posed in an Intimissimi lingerie campaign wearing bras and underwear. Fans were appalled by the photos and a video advertisement promoting the collaboration.
"What normal mom would pose together with her daughter in lingerie?" one person inquired on Instagram.
"Weird as h--- to do this with your mom," another user wrote.