Earlier in the week, she shared a clip of her man caressing her waist on the beach. The mom-of-four donned a maroon two-piece and leaned her head back toward him as he wrapped a hand around her stomach.

"It’s another day for you and me in paradise," she captioned the Instagram Reel as "Another Day in Paradise" by Phil Collins played in the background. The couple later shared a smooch in the sand.

In the evening, Klum and Kaulitz enjoyed a lively dinner together. The Victoria's Secret Angel was still in swimwear, with a towel tied around her waist and black sunglasses. The musician wore an unbuttoned black-and-white, printed polo and a baseball cap. In a video from the restaurant, Klum shook her hips from the table, and Kaulitz clapped his hands.

"Sunday fun-day," she wrote.