Heidi Klum, 51, Goes Topless as She Packs on the PDA With Husband Tom Kaulitz in Sizzling Photos
Heidi Klum bared it all when she was seen sunbathing topless alongside husband Tom Kaulitz in St. Barts.
In new photos obtained by OK!, the model, 51, was seen showing off her assets while frolicking on the beach with the rocker, 35.
Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos!
The star, who got married to Kaulitz in 2019, was booked and busy in the past few weeks, as she also shared some fun shots of her getaway to Aspen, Colo.
As OK! previously reported, the catwalk queen posted some fun snaps of herself in a hot tub alongside her hubby and his twin, Bill Kaulitz.
"Holiday ❄️☃️❄️☃️❄️☃️❄️☃️❄️☃️❄️☃️🥰," she captioned the snapshots via Instagram.
The blonde babe, who wore a tiny red bikini, a green hat and blue sunglasses, uploaded a fun video of herself falling over while entering the hot pool of water alongside the performer and his sibling. In another clip, she taped herself running out of the hot tub in only her bathing suit. Klum then appeared to lick some snow off her glass.
Klum has been open about how she likes not having clothes on.
"I’m super comfortable naked today. To the point where my kids are like, ‘Mom, I have a friend coming over,’” she told People in 2023.
However, if she's having company, she knows she has to look appropriate. "As soon as someone is coming, I put my top on,” she confessed. “But if no one is there, sun’s out, bums out. I just don’t like tan lines because I wear so many different outfits. I don’t want to have straps anywhere from tan lines. It’s very strategic.”
She also praised her hubby for being a great support system.
“When he met me, he said, ‘You can always also eat a little bit more.’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And I guess looking back, I was much thinner than I am today. When you’re a model … I guess I was exercising harder. I was running around outside, jogging and all of this stuff. Over the last few years, and especially since I’ve met him, I’ve just been more relaxed,” she said.