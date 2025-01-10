Heidi Klum, 51, Goes Topless as She Packs on the PDA With Husband Tom Kaulitz in Sizzling Photos

Klum has been open about how she likes not having clothes on.

"I’m super comfortable naked today. To the point where my kids are like, ‘Mom, I have a friend coming over,’” she told People in 2023.

However, if she's having company, she knows she has to look appropriate. "As soon as someone is coming, I put my top on,” she confessed. “But if no one is there, sun’s out, bums out. I just don’t like tan lines because I wear so many different outfits. I don’t want to have straps anywhere from tan lines. It’s very strategic.”