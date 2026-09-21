Heidi Klum Flaunts Her Curves in Lingerie Before Oktoberfest Party: Watch
Sept. 21 2026, Published 6:05 a.m. ET
Heidi Klum is getting into the Oktoberfest spirit.
The 53-year-old supermodel flaunted her curves in white lace lingerie while getting ready for the German celebration, giving fans a look at what she wore underneath her traditional dirndl before transforming into her festive party look.
Heidi Klum Shows Off Her Lingerie
Klum kicked off the Instagram video by showing a white lingerie set from Intimissimi laid out on a chair before modeling the pieces herself.
The Project Runway alum posed in a plunging white lace bra and matching high-cut underwear while filming herself in the mirror. She wore her signature blonde locks down as she showed off the delicate set from several angles.
Heidi Klum Transforms Into Her Oktoberfest Look
After showing off her lingerie, Klum revealed the final outfit she wore over it.
The model slipped into a bright yellow dirndl featuring a fitted, floral-embroidered bodice and voluminous skirt. She paired the traditional German ensemble with a white blouse featuring ruffled sleeves before twirling around for the camera.
"The secret to a perfect Dirndl Look?" Klum captioned the post, before crediting her Intimissimi lingerie.
Heidi Klum Celebrates With Her Annual HeidiFest
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Klum's festive post came after she hosted her annual HeidiFest at Munich's Hofbräuhaus on September 17.
The star-studded celebration brought approximately 900 guests together ahead of Oktoberfest and was broadcast on RTL and RTL+. This year's festivities included appearances from Naomi Campbell, Nicole Scherzinger, Leni Klum and Heidi's husband, Tom Kaulitz.
Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Gets Into the Spirit
Heidi wasn't the only member of her family getting ready for the festivities.
Her 22-year-old daughter, Leni Klum, also modeled the same white lace lingerie set in a mirror selfie while preparing for Oktoberfest. The mother-daughter duo has previously worked together on campaigns for Intimissimi.
Heidi has defended their decision to model lingerie together in the past, explaining that she and her daughter are comfortable working alongside each other.
Heidi Klum Has Long Embraced Oktoberfest
The German-born model has made her love of Oktoberfest a regular part of her annual celebrations.
Heidi has repeatedly embraced traditional Bavarian fashion for the occasion, stepping out in colorful dirndls and sharing her festive looks with fans on social media. This year, she got the party started before Oktoberfest's official opening with HeidiFest, combining traditional elements with celebrity guests and live musical performances.