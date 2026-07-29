Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Shows Off Bikini Body in Stunning Selfies While on Vacation
July 29 2026, Published 3:56 p.m. ET
Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni is following in her footsteps!
Just a few hours after her famous mother posted bikini pictures to her Instagram, the 22-year-old followed suit, sharing her own summertime snaps to her Instagram story.
In the photos, Leni wore a tiny blue strapless bikini with no accessories, letting her toned and tan figure do all the talking.
She simply tagged, “@loleiaswim,” as she left her brown hair down and parted to the side for the mirror selfies.
As her story continued, she posted another bikini shot, this time rocking a micro black two-piece and black sunnies from a boat.
In the photo, she was joined by her boyfriend, Aris Rachevsky, whom she has been linked to since 2021. He wore cheetah print swim trunks, gold necklaces and a backwards KITH hat as he placed his arm around Leni while enjoying a beer.
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'I’m Proud of My Daughter'
The up-and-coming model is her mother’s mini-me, and the pair has even been featured in multiple campaigns together for brands like Intimissimi.
In March, they modeled for their newest collaboration with the Italian lingerie brand. For the shoot, they sat together on pink rose petals. Heidi wore a hot pink lingerie set, while Leni donned a light pink set covered in a red cherry print.
Some found it odd that Heidi posed for the revealing campaign alongside her daughter.
However, Heidi has responded to the backlash in the past, telling People, "A lot of people are like, 'Oh, I don’t know about mom and daughter doing this together,' But for us? I’m proud of my daughter. She’s fine with me like that. I’ve always been very open with my body.”
Leni mentioned at the time, "I honestly didn’t look at a lot of the reactions. I am overall happy with the campaign, and I had an amazing day with my mom. I think the photos turned out great, and we had an amazing time."
"If I don’t look at it, I don’t have to pay any attention to it, so I just don’t know what is there. I had an amazing day, an amazing shoot, it’s out, I love it," she added.
Beyond working with her mother, Leni has secured deals with Dior Beauty, the luxury jewelry brand David Yurman and Guess.
Heidi has shared that “the best advice I’ve given my daughter for being a model is to always be happy with yourself when you look in the mirror; I think that’s the most important. Don’t try to ever please anyone.”