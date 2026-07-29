Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Shows Off Bikini Body in Stunning Selfies While on Vacation

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Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni is following in her footsteps! Just a few hours after her famous mother posted bikini pictures to her Instagram, the 22-year-old followed suit, sharing her own summertime snaps to her Instagram story.

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Source: MEGA,@leniklum/instgram Leni Klum had her abs on display in a strapless blue bikini.

In the photos, Leni wore a tiny blue strapless bikini with no accessories, letting her toned and tan figure do all the talking. She simply tagged, “@loleiaswim,” as she left her brown hair down and parted to the side for the mirror selfies.

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Source: @leniklum/instgram,MEGA For another photo, she showed off in a black bikini next to boyfriend Aris Rachevsky.

As her story continued, she posted another bikini shot, this time rocking a micro black two-piece and black sunnies from a boat. In the photo, she was joined by her boyfriend, Aris Rachevsky, whom she has been linked to since 2021. He wore cheetah print swim trunks, gold necklaces and a backwards KITH hat as he placed his arm around Leni while enjoying a beer.

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'I’m Proud of My Daughter'

Source: MEGA,@leniklum/instgram Leni and Heidi Klum received backlash when they modeled in lingerie together.

The up-and-coming model is her mother’s mini-me, and the pair has even been featured in multiple campaigns together for brands like Intimissimi. In March, they modeled for their newest collaboration with the Italian lingerie brand. For the shoot, they sat together on pink rose petals. Heidi wore a hot pink lingerie set, while Leni donned a light pink set covered in a red cherry print. Some found it odd that Heidi posed for the revealing campaign alongside her daughter. However, Heidi has responded to the backlash in the past, telling People, "A lot of people are like, 'Oh, I don’t know about mom and daughter doing this together,' But for us? I’m proud of my daughter. She’s fine with me like that. I’ve always been very open with my body.”

Source: MEGA Heidi Klum told her daughter 'to always be happy with yourself' when it comes to being a model.