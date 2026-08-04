Heidi Klum, 53, Sunbathes Topless With Husband Tom Kaulitz, 36, During Romantic Vacation After Celebrating Their 7th Wedding Anniversary: Photos
Aug. 4 2026, Published 3:17 p.m. ET
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz are making the most of their alone time!
On Monday, August 3, the model took to her Instagram to share loved-up photos of the pair enjoying a romantic getaway after celebrating their 7th wedding anniversary.
Klum, 53, was topless in many of the photos, as she and Kaulitz, 36, held hands and lounged in the sand. Klum strategically covered her assets with her beach hat, wearing nothing but a black thong bathing suit bottom.
Her husband wore white-and-black striped swim trunks and a baseball cap, while they shared a kiss for a sweet selfie.
Other photos showed the former Victoria's Secret Angel stripping down as she took a dip in the crystal-clear water, holding their small dog.
'The Power Couple'
Klum captioned the post, "No caption needed ❤️," as her fans rushed to the comments section to gush over the couple.
"The power couple," wrote one fan.
Another commented, "Couple goals."
"This is what REAL freedom and real love looks like," said a third.
A fourth added, "Relationship goals...Absolutely love this so much. Manifesting."
'I’m the One Who Makes a Decision'
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The America’s Got Talent alum, who is no stranger to posing topless, recently opened up about staying confident as she gets older.
In an interview with Us Weekly from July 8, Klum shared that her confidence comes "always from within," before adding, "At the end of the day, I’m the one who makes a decision."
"I think with age, we look better when we’re not as skinny," she continued.
'I Look Better Bigger'
Klum admitted, "My husband was the first one who pointed that out. He said, 'You should eat more; you would look better if you had more meat on your bones.' I was like, 'What?' This is not something you’re told in the industry, ever, because you’re always supposed to be skinnier than you are."
"When I look back at photos, I’m like, 'He’s right!' Proportion-wise, I look better bigger," she shared about her husband's comment about embracing a fuller figure.
Celebrating 7 Years Together
Also on Monday, August 3, Klum shared another touching video of the couple at their wedding seven years ago.
The Project Runway host posted the throwback video of her and the musician’s Italian wedding to celebrate the anniversary of their stunning ceremony.
“You may now kiss the bride,” the officiant said in the video before Kaulitz lifted Klum’s veil and kissed her.
With Tokio Hotel’s “Chateau” playing in the background of the clip, Klum wrote in the caption, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Happy anniversary my love.”
While the couple secretly got married in February 2019, just two months after getting engaged on Christmas Eve in 2018, Klum and Kaulitz threw a celebration in Capri, Italy, six months later on August 3, 2019.