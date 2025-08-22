Heidi Klum Glows in Rare Makeup-Free Selfie: Photo

The Project Runway host zoomed in close to the camera as she flaunted her fresh face with a towel tied around her head.

She cozied up in a multicolor printed robe and sipped on soup in a mug amid what seemed to be a busy Project Runway press week .

In a Wednesday, August 20, interview, Klum shockingly admitted that she eats an entire bowl of raw garlic every week. During a game of "Where Is the Lie?," she presented her Project Runway costars with three potential facts about her, one of which was a lie: "I'm fluent in German, English, French and Italian," "I eat one whole head of garlic a week," and "I sang 'Teenage Dirtbag' live with Wheatus."

Christian Siriano suspected the garlic statement was "probably true," while Law Roach and Nina Garcia had doubts. The stylist asked where she buys the plant, and she insisted she picks it up "anywhere [she] can get it."

"I haven't [seen] her eat garlic since we've been working. Or smelled it..." Roach said. "But I sit next to her. I've never smelled garlic."

Klum revealed that she actually does not speak French or Italian, much to the group’s surprise.

"I eat one whole bowl of garlic every week, raw," the Victoria’s Secret Angel verified.