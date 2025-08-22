Heidi Klum Glows in Rare Makeup-Free Selfie: Photo
Even supermodels give their skin a break.
Heidi Klum, 52, exposed her makeup-free complexion in a stunning selfie on Thursday, August 21.
The Project Runway host zoomed in close to the camera as she flaunted her fresh face with a towel tied around her head.
She cozied up in a multicolor printed robe and sipped on soup in a mug amid what seemed to be a busy Project Runway press week.
Heidi Klum's Unexpected Eating Habit
In a Wednesday, August 20, interview, Klum shockingly admitted that she eats an entire bowl of raw garlic every week. During a game of "Where Is the Lie?," she presented her Project Runway costars with three potential facts about her, one of which was a lie: "I'm fluent in German, English, French and Italian," "I eat one whole head of garlic a week," and "I sang 'Teenage Dirtbag' live with Wheatus."
Christian Siriano suspected the garlic statement was "probably true," while Law Roach and Nina Garcia had doubts. The stylist asked where she buys the plant, and she insisted she picks it up "anywhere [she] can get it."
"I haven't [seen] her eat garlic since we've been working. Or smelled it..." Roach said. "But I sit next to her. I've never smelled garlic."
Klum revealed that she actually does not speak French or Italian, much to the group’s surprise.
"I eat one whole bowl of garlic every week, raw," the Victoria’s Secret Angel verified.
Heidi Klum's Sultry 'Project Runway' Ensemble
On Thursday, Klum flaunted her figure in a form-fitting leather dress from Simkhai for an upcoming Project Runway episode. She posed alongside Garcia, who donned a sheer tank top, black trousers and a cropped silver moto jacket. The host wore her blonde hair in loose curls, while the judge kept her strands straight.
Klum got her glam touched up on set with the help of her team, which included makeup artist Linda Hay, hairstylist Italo Gregorio, wardrobe stylist Rob Zangardi and design consultant Mariel Haenn.
"Getting ready to judge @projectrunway with the one and only @ninagarcia TONIGHT," Klum captioned an Instagram post.
In one snapshot, the ladies were all smiles as they shared a close-up embrace.
"Looking pretty @ninagarcia," Klum complimented her costar.
Heidi Klum Makes 'Project Runway' Comeback
The model previously commented on how excited she was to return for a new season of Project Runway.
"It was my first television baby, so I'm back with my first baby, and it's amazing," she exclaimed on a June 26 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "I see all the people that I used to work with, you know, Nina Garcia and Christian Siriano. He was one of our winners in Season 4. I host it now with him, and he's incredible. And now we have Law Roach...he is one of the most amazing stylists on the planet. He does basically everyone. He's very opinionated, which is a lot of fun. And we have 12 amazing designers."