Heidi Klum Shockingly Admits She Eats a Whole Head of Raw Garlic Every Week: Watch

Heidi Klum does not go a week without consuming an entire bowl of garlic.

Does Heidi Klum have bad breath? During a Wednesday, August 20, interview with her Project Runway costars, the host, 52, unexpectedly revealed she consumes one whole head of garlic each week. Klum played a game of "Where Is the Lie?" with Law Roach, Nina Garcia and Christian Siriano and quickly fooled her friends with shocking fun facts.

Source: ELLE/YouTube Heidi Klum is a big fan of garlic.

The model presented the trio with three statements: "I'm fluent in German, English, French and Italian," "I eat one whole head of garlic a week," and "I sang 'Teenage Dirtbag' live with Wheatus." Siriano immediately sensed that her taste for garlic is "probably true." His initial assumption was that she does not speak Italian, which she quickly rebutted with a perfectly spoken sentence in the language. "Maybe you don't eat garlic then," he wondered. "But you probably do. Maybe you don't though, 'cause I don't know." Roach asked where she buys the garlic, to which she replied, "Anywhere I can get it." "Every day?" Garcia asked in shock. "No, one whole bowl a week," Klum clarified.

Source: ELLE/YouTube Heidi Klum hosts the new season of 'Project Runway.'

The group was leaning toward choosing Wheatus as the lie, but the stylist was having second thoughts. "I haven't [seen] her eat garlic since we've been working. Or smelled it..." he expressed. "But I sit next to her. I've never smelled garlic." Klum shocked all three stars when she uncovered the truth: she actually does not speak French or Italian. "I eat one whole bowl of garlic every week, raw," she confirmed.

Heidi Klum Poses Naked

Source: @heidiklum/Instagram Heidi Klum frequently bares her bikini body.

Earlier this week, the America's Got Talent alum made headlines when she posed completely naked while stretched out on a table by the ocean. She posed in several racy images for a Paris Match photoshoot, fully exposing her butt to the camera, covering her b------ with shells and crawling on a bed in a bikini with husband Tom Kaulitz. "Thank you @parismatch for having me on your cover ❤️," she captioned her August 17 nude photo, crediting photographer Antoine Verglas.

Heidi Klum Ditches Clothing Around Her Kids

Source: MEGA Heidi Klum received backlash for modeling intimates with her daughter.