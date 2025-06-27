Heidi Klum, 52, Nearly Has a Nip Slip in Tight Black Dress While Promoting New 'Project Runway' Season: Photos

Klum sported a very low-cut mini corseted frock with a pink rose swirl design at her hip. She paired the ensemble with black tights and pointed-toe heels, along with her new choppy bangs.

The longtime Project Runway host showed off her sultry look in an Instagram Reel recapping her press tour so far for the upcoming season, which drops on July 31 on Freeform. She got her hair, makeup and nails done before putting the finishing touch on her face herself with a tube of lip gloss.

Klum started off the day in a brown belted vest and matching trousers during an interview with judges Nina Garcia and Law Roach. Off camera, she danced with her staff in the dressing room and enjoyed a brownie.