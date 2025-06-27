Heidi Klum, 52, Nearly Has a Nip Slip in Tight Black Dress While Promoting New 'Project Runway' Season: Photos
Heidi Klum put on a provocative display ahead of her return to Project Runway.
The supermodel, 52, stunned in a tiny, cleavage-baring black dress during a Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance on Thursday, June 26.
Klum sported a very low-cut mini corseted frock with a pink rose swirl design at her hip. She paired the ensemble with black tights and pointed-toe heels, along with her new choppy bangs.
The longtime Project Runway host showed off her sultry look in an Instagram Reel recapping her press tour so far for the upcoming season, which drops on July 31 on Freeform. She got her hair, makeup and nails done before putting the finishing touch on her face herself with a tube of lip gloss.
Klum started off the day in a brown belted vest and matching trousers during an interview with judges Nina Garcia and Law Roach. Off camera, she danced with her staff in the dressing room and enjoyed a brownie.
Heidi Klum Makes 'Project Runway' Comeback
The Victoria's Secret Angel reflected on what it's like returning to the iconic franchise after an eight-year hiatus. She previously hosted the show from 2004 to 2017.
"It was my first television baby, so I'm back with my first baby, and it's amazing," she gushed to Kimmel's guest host Diego Luna. "I see all the people that I used to work with, you know, Nina Garcia and Christian Siriano. He was one of our winners in Season 4. I host it now with him, and he's incredible. And now we have Law Roach...he is one of the most amazing stylists on the planet. He does basically everyone. He's very opinionated, which is a lot of fun. And we have 12 amazing designers."
Even though Klum has been a part of the Project Runway family for decades, she still fangirls over the talent.
"I'm always in awe, still, after so many years, what these people can do with their hands, their mind, their heart," she exclaimed. "They're visionaries, and they make these amazing, beautiful clothes. And I just love clothes and the art behind it. It's a fun, fun show."
What to Expect From 'Project Runway' Season 21
The model was the first to admit that the series is not the same as it used to be and is now much more diverse.
"We now have bodies of all sizes because many, many years ago, all the models had one size, and that was it," she explained. "Everyone was like a soldier, looking the same. Maybe different hair colors and skin colors, but you wouldn't see women of age, for example, or you wouldn't see curves, voluptuous, beautiful women. That has changed in the fashion industry, which is amazing."