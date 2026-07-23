Heidi Klum Goes Topless as She Holds Onto Her Dog in the Ocean: Photos
July 23 2026, Published 8:38 a.m. ET
Heidi Klum is soaking up every moment of her tropical escape.
The supermodel treated fans to a series of carefree vacation shots on Instagram, including several stunning clips of herself enjoying the crystal-clear ocean while spending quality time with her beloved dog.
In one eye-catching snap, Klum walked through the shallow turquoise water wearing only a patterned bikini bottom and a wide-brimmed straw hat. She held her small white dog close to her bare chest as the pup relaxed comfortably in her arms, while the oversized hat covered much of her face from the bright sun.
“Finally 🏝️❤️🥰🐾,” she wrote in the caption.
In one playful moment, Klum lifted her dog high into the air while standing waist-deep in the water, flaunting her booty.
Another clip also showed the America's Got Talent judge unwinding on the beach with her pet. Still sporting her oversized straw hat, Klum relaxed on a towel while snacking on chips, topless, as her dog curled up beside her in the sunshine.
Fans Can't Get Enough
Fans quickly flooded the comments section with compliments about the fun-filled vacation photos.
“You are amazing beauty,” one follower raved.
Another added, “Yesss Heidi!!! I feel the love!!!! 💖💖.”
“Heidi and Fritz ❤️,” a third commented, referring to the star's dog.
“You look FANTASTIC 🩷,” a fourth gushed.
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Klum Shares Her Thoughts on Ozempic
The beachside update comes just weeks after Klum shared her thoughts on the growing popularity of Ozempic in Hollywood, saying she believes the decision is a personal one.
"In general, people should do what they want," Klum, 53, said in an interview published by a news outlet on Wednesday, July 8.
"A lot of people have a hard time getting that jumpstart," she continued. "And if you’ve always struggled with your weight and for 40 years you’ve been trapped and it’s been such a big focus of your life, then maybe this is a great thing to try."
The former Victoria's Secret model admitted she couldn't personally relate to those struggles, making it difficult for her to judge others.
"If you look in the mirror and you’re not happy with something and you want to fix it, fix it," she continued.
Why She's Not Interested in Using Ozempic
Although Klum has been open about gaining weight over the years, she revealed she has no interest in trying the medication herself.
Though Klum is candid about the weight she's gained over the years, she said she was "not interested at all" in using Ozempic.
"I think with age, we look better when we’re not as skinny. My husband was the first one who pointed that out. He said, 'You should eat more; you would look better if you had more meat on your bones,'" she recounted. "I was like, 'What?' This is not something you’re told in the industry, ever, because you’re always supposed to be skinnier than you are."
Looking back at old photos, Klum admitted she now agrees with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.
Klum admitted she's looked back at old photos of herself and agreed with her husband, adding, "He’s right! Proportion-wise, I look better bigger."