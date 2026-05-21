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Topless Heidi Klum Bares It All Alongside Husband Tom Kaulitz in France: Hot Photos

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Source: MEGA

Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz enjoyed a luxurious South of France getaway during the Cannes Film Festival.

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May 21 2026, Published 3:25 p.m. ET

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Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz looked completely carefree while enjoying a luxurious getaway in the South of France during the Cannes Film Festival.

In exclusive shots obtained by OK!, the longtime couple was photographed relaxing at the famous Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, where they spent time on a private balcony overlooking the stunning property. Klum appeared makeup-free and relaxed as she enjoyed the warm weather while holding a drink and a tiny puppy and chatting with her husband.

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image of Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz enjoyed a luxurious South of France getaway during the Cannes Film Festival.
Source: MEGA

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz enjoyed a luxurious South of France getaway during the Cannes Film Festival.

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In the photos, the supermodel wore her long blonde hair loose as she took off her robe and flaunted her chest. She then laid flat on a bench, with Kaulitz also topless, sitting by her side.

The pair soaked up the sunshine at the exclusive hotel, which is known for hosting celebrities during the annual film festival.

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image of Heidi Klum appeared makeup-free and relaxed while spending time with her husband and a small puppy.
Source: MEGA

Heidi Klum appeared makeup-free and relaxed while spending time with her husband and a small puppy.

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The shots come after Klum kicked off her Cannes week at the opening ceremony in a pale peach Elie Saab gown with a corseted bodice, plunging neckline and a pink floral accent at the center of the décolletage on May 12. She accessorized with Rene Caovilla sandals.

Klum's golden locks were styled into bombshell curls while her makeup exuded soft glam, courtesy of a dark smoky eye and a glossy pink lip.

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image of The couple was photographed relaxing on a private balcony at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.
Source: MEGA

The couple was photographed relaxing on a private balcony at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

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More recently, she was pictured with the Tokio Hotel guitarist, who got festive in a sheer animal print shirt.

For the outing, Klum stunned in a brown lingerie-inspired dress by Maria Lucia Hohan with sheer side panels, underwire cups and a ruched high-slit skirt, worn to the Kilian Paris Beach Club after-party on Tuesday, May 19.

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image of The pair have been married since August 2019.
Source: MEGA

The pair have been married since August 2019.

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The German supermodel previously addressed critics who have negative things to say about the way she dresses.

“I’m not shy about my femininity. I love dressing up where I have my cleavage showing, wearing miniskirts, high heels, gorgeous stockings — but that doesn’t mean I want to go home with you,” Klum told The Times in an interview in 2024.

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image of The two have a 17-year age gap.
Source: MEGA

The two have a 17-year age gap.

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For Klum, her style is simply an extension of her “personality.”

“Why not? I want to have fun and show my body, but I have boundaries, as do all women,” she continued.

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image of The supermodel made multiple fashion statements throughout Cannes in bold, high-glam looks.
Source: MEGA

The supermodel made multiple fashion statements throughout Cannes in bold, high-glam looks.

Elsewhere in the interview, the former Victoria's Secret Angel explained how her childhood impacted her interest in fashion early on.

“There’s this carnival in Cologne every year and I used to go on the float. My grandmother was a seamstress, so I always had lots of outfits, or my mum would make something for me and my Barbie to match, which is amazing as Mattel rang me one day and I have my own Barbie now,” Klum said.

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