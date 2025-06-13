Heidi Klum, 52, Sizzles in Nude Bikini in Racy New Video: Watch

The model is departing America's Got Talent Season 20 to host Project Runway Season 21, which premieres on July 31.

"I can [host it] with my eyes closed, even though I'm judging clothes, so I have to have my eyes open, but I can do it with my eyes closed," she gushed to an outlet. "I just love fashion so much, and I love how interested they are and how they're chomping at the bit to get a spot in the fashion industry. So, it's so fun to give them a platform to show what they can do."

Klum further expressed her excitement in a teaser for the new season, declaring, "I'm back, and it's good to be home!"

She will be joined by ELLE editor-in-chief Nina Garcia and stylist Law Roach.

"We are soooo back @heidiklum 🤩 Excited to return to @projectrunway with the OG and my two favorites @csiriano and @luxurylaw," Garcia wrote in a March 24 Instagram post. "You KNOW it’s going to be a good season…so many surprises in store."