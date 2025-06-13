Heidi Klum, 52, Sizzles in Nude Bikini in Racy New Video: Watch
Heidi Klum has her bikini body on lock for summer.
The supermodel, 52, threaded a hose through her legs to water her garden on Thursday, June 12, while showing off her impressive figure.
Heidi Klum's Revealing Bikini Video
Klum rolled her body to Tate McRae's "Sports Car" in a scandalous new video. The Project Runway alum rocked a cleavage-baring beige bikini that criss-crossed in the front from Calzedonia.
She captioned the Instagram Reel, "Did you know that I have hazel eyes? 🌰👁️."
Earlier in the day, Klum shared cozy moments from home, cuddling up under the sheets with her dog and sipping on soup with cauliflower and carrots.
On Monday, June 9, the Victoria's Secret Angel once again flaunted a sultry swimsuit look in an ad for Calzedonia. She showed off her cleavage and toned abs in a light blue bikini top and thong hiked up to her hips. She rocked several other bathing suits in the same photoshoot, including a leopard-print two-piece and a tie-die style with a criss-cross halter top.
Klum is planning on welcoming summer with fellow America's Got Talent host Sofía Vergara. The Modern Family star went topless while tanning by the pool on Sunday, June 8, prompting her friend to comment, "Come over ….I am doing the same thing. Sunbathing 😛👙💦."
Heidi Klum Returns to 'Project Runway'
The model is departing America's Got Talent Season 20 to host Project Runway Season 21, which premieres on July 31.
"I can [host it] with my eyes closed, even though I'm judging clothes, so I have to have my eyes open, but I can do it with my eyes closed," she gushed to an outlet. "I just love fashion so much, and I love how interested they are and how they're chomping at the bit to get a spot in the fashion industry. So, it's so fun to give them a platform to show what they can do."
Klum further expressed her excitement in a teaser for the new season, declaring, "I'm back, and it's good to be home!"
She will be joined by ELLE editor-in-chief Nina Garcia and stylist Law Roach.
"We are soooo back @heidiklum 🤩 Excited to return to @projectrunway with the OG and my two favorites @csiriano and @luxurylaw," Garcia wrote in a March 24 Instagram post. "You KNOW it’s going to be a good season…so many surprises in store."