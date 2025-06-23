Heidi Klum, 52, Poses Naked in Shocking Selfie From Dress Fitting: Photo

The Project Runway host made headlines in April when she posed alongside her daughter Leni, 20, for a revealing Intimissimi lingerie campaign. In the advertisement, they held hands as they flaunted their cleavage in bras and underwear.

The mom-daughter duo has been partnering with Intimissimi since 2022 and returned as the faces of the fall-winter campaign in 2024. In last year's video promoting the collaboration, Heidi sat on the couch with her daughter, playfully toying with the 20-year-old's underwear.

The model was called out on social media at the time for the "weird" video.

"What normal mom would pose together with her daughter in lingerie?" one person asked on Instagram, while another quipped, "Weird as h--- to do this with your mom."

Heidi shares Leni, as well as Henry, 19, Johan, 18, and Lou, 15, with her ex-husband Seal.