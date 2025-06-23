Heidi Klum, 52, Poses Naked in Shocking Selfie From Dress Fitting: Photo
Heidi Klum isn't ashamed of showing off her figure.
The supermodel, 52, went shirtless, covering her chest with one hand, during a clothing fitting the weekend of June 21.
Klum nearly exposed her entire b------, hiding solely the nipples. She donned smokey eyeshadow and clipped her hair up as she appeared to be in the middle of a wardrobe styling. Her toned tummy was on full display in the Instagram Story, snapped in a room with a clothing rack.
Heidi Klum's Other Sizzling Snaps
The America's Got Talent alum is no stranger to sultry snaps. Klum stripped down to a bikini, threading a hose through her legs to water a garden, in a racy Instagram Reel on Thursday, June 12. She sported a cleavage-baring beige two-piece from Calzedonia as she danced to Tate McRae's "Sports Car" in the clip.
Klum once again rocked a Calzedonia swimwear design on Monday, June 9, dressed in a light blue bikini top and thong hiked up to her hips.
Heidi Klum Wears Lingerie With Daughter Leni
The Project Runway host made headlines in April when she posed alongside her daughter Leni, 20, for a revealing Intimissimi lingerie campaign. In the advertisement, they held hands as they flaunted their cleavage in bras and underwear.
The mom-daughter duo has been partnering with Intimissimi since 2022 and returned as the faces of the fall-winter campaign in 2024. In last year's video promoting the collaboration, Heidi sat on the couch with her daughter, playfully toying with the 20-year-old's underwear.
The model was called out on social media at the time for the "weird" video.
"What normal mom would pose together with her daughter in lingerie?" one person asked on Instagram, while another quipped, "Weird as h--- to do this with your mom."
Heidi shares Leni, as well as Henry, 19, Johan, 18, and Lou, 15, with her ex-husband Seal.
Heidi Klum Returns to 'Project Runway'
Risqué clothing aside, Heidi is sure to cover up in an array of elaborate designs when making her return as the host of Project Runway Season 21, which premieres on July 31.
"I can [host it] with my eyes closed, even though I'm judging clothes, so I have to have my eyes open, but I can do it with my eyes closed," she told an outlet. "I just love fashion so much, and I love how interested they are and how they're chomping at the bit to get a spot in the fashion industry. So, it's so fun to give them a platform to show what they can do."
In a teaser for the new season, Heidi further expressed her excitement: "I'm back, and it's good to be home!"
She will not be on the judging panel for America's Got Talent Season 20.