Heidi Klum Goes Completely Naked in Shocking Photoshoot
Heidi Klum is making public nudity a regular occurrence for herself.
The Project Runway host, 52, once again stripped down and flaunted her naked body in a shocking snapshot on Sunday, August 17.
Klum lay with her back on a large wooden table, covering her assets with her hands to avoid a nip slip.
Heidi Klum Poses Nude
Her long blonde hair fell at her sides as she showed off her long legs in front of the ocean. The star's recent image is one of many sultry snapshots as a part of her Paris Match cover shoot.
"Thank you @parismatch for having me on your cover ❤️," she captioned her August 17 post and credited photographer Antoine Verglas.
Heidi Klum's Naked and Near-Naked Snaps
On August 7, Klum published another nude photo, this time, lying face down on the same table. Her wispy bangs were on full display as she flashed her bare backside to the camera.
"🤗🤗🤗🤗 MERCI @parismatch @antoineverglas @jennacoiffure," she wrote.
Two days later, the America's Got Talent alum covered up with nothing but tiny bikini bottoms and shells over her assets. Her nipple was exposed, yet she covered it with a small yellow star sticker for Instagram. Klum stood inside the ocean, glancing down at her cleavage as a large beaded shell necklace hung over her stomach.
"Woopsy😅," she teased in the caption, adding that the shoot took place in St. Barth. The revealing image was set to the song "Ooo La La La" by Sunmoon.
Klum covered up slightly more while posing on a bed with husband Tom Kaulitz, 35, for Paris Match. She donned a skimpy black bikini with a white swimsuit top layered over it as she crawled on the sheets, smiling. The guitarist was pictured behind her, also on his hands and knees, in an unbuttoned button-down shirt.
In another shot from the shoot, the couple cuddled up on a daybed outdoors. Klum closed her eyes and gave a soft smile, while Kaulitz kissed her on the chin. She once again sported a two-piece bathing suit, while her man went shirtless. The duo lay face down under a beach hut, appearing to be deeply in love.
"Love this moment ❤️ Thank you @antoineverglas for capturing it 📸❤️ @parismatch," the Victoria's Secret Angel captioned her post.
"It’s definitely no ordinary 👏👏👏 what you have is beyond special !!!" stylist Sara Alviti commented.
Others critiqued their 16-year age gap.
"I’m her age and my son is his age 😂," one user joked.
"The grandma and the grandson," another quipped in German.