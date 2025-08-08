NEWS Heidi Klum Strips Fully Naked While Stretched Out on a Table as Dax Shepard 'Likes' the Hot Photo Source: MEGA Heidi Klum ditched clothing completely in a naked snapshot. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 8 2025, Published 5:59 p.m. ET

Heidi Klum put her entire body on the line. The supermodel, 52, posed fully nude while lying on a table on Thursday, August 7.

Source: @heidiklum/Instagram Heidi Klum exhibited her bare body on social media.

Klum faced stomach-down and turned slightly to the side, flashing her bare exterior to the camera. She gave a soft glance toward the lens as her long blonde locks and wispy bangs blew in her face. The Project Runway host wore no clothing or jewelry, except for her wedding ring on her left hand. She was pictured on a large wooden table, with the ocean and a large mountain in the background. "🤗🤗🤗🤗 MERCI @parismatch @antoineverglas @jennacoiffure," she captioned her post, crediting a Paris magazine, photographer and hair and makeup artist. Dax Shepard — who has been married to Kristen Bell since 2013 — notably dropped a "like." In late July, Klum similarly stripped naked while covering her body under bed sheets with husband Tom Kaulitz.

Heidi Klum's Recent Seductive Snaps

Source: @heidiklum/Instagram Heidi Klum enjoyed several summer trips with her husband.

Klum is no stranger to showing some skin. On Friday, August 8, she bared her cleavage while leaning forward on a bed with Kaulitz. The couple was all smiles as they kneeled on the mattress, beneath a canopy. On August 3, the Victoria's Secret Angel exposed her butt while taking a dip in the pool with her man. The duo shared a kiss while overlooking the ocean on an anniversary trip. "6 Years married today ❤️🥰I love you my Tom," she captioned the image.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz's Sultry Summer Getaway

Source: @heidiklum/Instagram Heidi Klum is married to musician Tom Kaulitz.

Kaulitz and Klum have had a busy summer of travel. On July 17, she spilled out of a tiny blue bikini top while lying face-down on a beach towel with the guitarist. Her eyes were covered by a crochet hat, which protected her from the sun. A few days earlier, the star opted for a chocolate brown two-piece. In a sultry Instagram Reel, she flaunted her lean physique by the water. Fans roasted Klum in the comments section for her relationship with Kaulitz. "I don't know how Tom accepted you," one person wrote. Others, however, defended the model, who has faced controversy over the years due to her 16-year age gap with her husband. "Is there a man in the world who wouldn't be crazy about Heidi? I don't think so. I'm 21 and if Heidi liked me, I'd steal her from Tom," someone commented.

Heidi Klum Claps Back at Haters of Her Marriage

Source: @heidiklum/Instagram Heidi Klum frequently poses in bikinis.