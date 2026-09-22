Heidi Klum's Look-alike Daughter Leni Shows Off Slim Figure in Lace Bra and Underwear: Photos

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Like mother, like daughter! Heidi Klum's daughter Leni Klum shared another steamy series of stripped-down snaps via her Instagram on Sunday, September 20. The 22-year-old is following in the footsteps of her 53-year-old supermodel mom, posing for the sultry mirror selfies in matching white lace lingerie that showed off her toned figure.

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Source: @LENIKLUM/INSTAGRAM Leni Klum wore a matching bra and underwear set for the mirror selfies.

Letting the stunning set do all the talking, Leni kept the rest of her look laid-back, pulling her hair up into a towel and opting for no accessories as she brushed her teeth. "My morning in @intimissimi. Their Oktoberfest collection is the perfect base for any dirndl 🤍 #intimissimi," she captioned the upload. "Ur [sic] actually perfect," wrote one fan. Another said, "Amazing 🤩," before adding, "omg you are beautiful like your mother 👩." "Unbelievable genetics," commented a third. A fourth gushed, "Absolutely gorgeous."

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Heidi and Leni Klum Modeled for Intimissimi Together

Source: @LENIKLUM/INSTAGRAM Heidi and Leni Klum have modeled for the Italian lingerie brand together multiple times.

The up-and-coming model is her mother’s mini-me, and the pair has even been featured in multiple campaigns together for brands like Intimissimi. In March, they appeared in an ad for one of the Italian lingerie brand's collections. For the shoot, they sat together on pink rose petals. Heidi wore a hot pink lingerie set, while Leni sported a light pink set covered in a red cherry print.

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The Mother-Daughter Duo Received Backlash for the Campaign

Source: MEGA Heidi Klum shared she is 'proud' of her daughter.

However, some social media users found it strange that Heidi posed for the revealing campaign alongside her daughter. Heidi, though, has responded to the backlash in the past, telling People, "A lot of people are like, 'Oh, I don’t know about mom and daughter doing this together.' But for us? I’m proud of my daughter. She’s fine with me like that. I’ve always been very open with my body.” Leni added at the time, "I honestly didn’t look at a lot of the reactions. I am overall happy with the campaign, and I had an amazing day with my mom. I think the photos turned out great, and we had an amazing time." "If I don’t look at it, I don’t have to pay any attention to it, so I just don’t know what is there. I had an amazing day, an amazing shoot, it’s out, I love it," she continued.

Heidi Klum Gave Her Daughter Modeling Advice

Source: MEGA Heidi Klum told her daughter, 'don't try to ever please anyone.'