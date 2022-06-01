Another One! Heidi Montag Expecting Baby No. 2 With Spencer Pratt
Heidi Montag is pregnant!
The Hills star, 35, announced she will be welcoming her second child later this year with husband Spencer Pratt. The reality television power couple already shares son Gunner, 4.
"I couldn’t be more excited. I don’t know who I’m the most excited for — myself or Gunner or Spencer," Montag gushed to Us Weekly. “I just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for. And I kept praying about it. I’m like, if I’m not meant to have another kid — because I had accepted that at this point — I just wanted to not have that desire so strongly and I just wasn’t sure if it was going to happen or not. I just get so emotional about it.”
SPENCER PRATT DISHES ON BEING PERCEIVED AS THE VILLAIN FOLLOWING 'THE HILLS': 'I DIDN'T GET TO BE BATMAN, I ONLY GOT TO BE THE JOKER'
The blonde beauty is set to give birth to their impending bundle of joy in December.
The Princes of Malibu star, 38, also touched on the couple's joyous news, revealing he and his wife of 14-years were trying for quite some time to conceive baby number two. “Heidi has been crying a lot. It’s like every month, ‘Here we go.’ I was like, ‘If it happens, it happens.’ But Heidi didn’t want to do it that way,” he told the outlet. “It was so long at this point I don’t know if I have any emotion left because it was very challenging.”
“I think a lot of women struggle with this and it’s just not something a lot of people talk about because it’s so hard and it’s so personal," Montag added. "And I felt really blessed having Gunner and having such a beautiful healthy son, so I was trying not to be ungrateful for my life and for what I do have."
HEIDI MONTAG, KELLY ROWLAND, KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN, MORE STARS WHO HAVE GOTTEN BREAST IMPLANTS: BEFORE & AFTER PLASTIC SURGERY PHOTOS
Luckily for the headline-grabbing duo, persistence and hope was the key. “And at the same time, it was such a deep longing in my heart that I had — wanting a sibling for Gunner and wanting to expand our family," she said.
Despite being over the moon about their second little one, the singer admitted they are both nervous about the upcoming life change. “There are definitely different challenges and some nerves that are coming up with having a second child," Montag pointed out. "It’s going to be a big adjustment for all of us."
"I mean, we are moving Gunner out of his room into a different room. There’s going to be a baby waking up throughout the night, hoping it doesn’t wake Gunner up," she revealed. "This time, [even with my] pregnancy — I don’t get to rest and sleep when the baby does. I have a toddler to wake up with, take care of and I’m going to have the baby. So it’s going to be a big juggling act.”