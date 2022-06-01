Another One! Heidi Montag Expecting Baby No. 2 With Spencer Pratt

The blonde beauty is set to give birth to their impending bundle of joy in December.

The Princes of Malibu star, 38, also touched on the couple's joyous news, revealing he and his wife of 14-years were trying for quite some time to conceive baby number two. “Heidi has been crying a lot. It’s like every month, ‘Here we go.’ I was like, ‘If it happens, it happens.’ But Heidi didn’t want to do it that way,” he told the outlet. “It was so long at this point I don’t know if I have any emotion left because it was very challenging.”