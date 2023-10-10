Celebrity CPT and Entrepreneur Heidi Somers 'Never Imagined Fitness Would Become Such a Central Part of My Career,' Dishes on New Fitness App

"My overall goal is to inspire women to tap into their true potential. I'm just a small-town girl who dropped out of college, rolled up her sleeves, and refused to quit until my vision, which most people thought was crazy, became a reality. If other women hear my story, I hope it inspires them to pursue their passions fearlessly, break barriers, and believe in themselves enough to take a step towards a better life, whether on their fitness journey or level up in their work life. I want to be a cheerful 'friend' in my community, not necessarily a role model and show that anything is possible if you are passionate enough," she continues.

Since Somers is such an inspiration in the fitness world, she wanted to help others by creating her new app, Starting Grounds.

"I wanted to create a safe space for women I wish I had when I first started my fitness journey. I wanted to create a fitness app tailored to women, addressing their unique needs and goals that included all the tools they needed to succeed! There was a lack of fitness apps that truly understood the diverse fitness journeys of women, so I saw an opportunity to fill that gap to make others lives easier!" she explains of the social media app.