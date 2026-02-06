or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Savannah Guthrie
OK LogoNEWS

'Hopeless' Hoda Kotb Returns to 'Today' as She Supports Pal Savannah Guthrie Amid Her Mom's Disappearance

Photo of Hoda Kotb
Source: 'Today'/YouTube; NBC

'Helpless' Hoda Kotb returned to the 'Today' show as her pal Savannah Guthrie continues to search for her mom.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 6 2026, Published 10:17 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Hoda Kotb returned to the Today show nearly one year after leaving her anchor role, stepping up to support Savannah Guthrie in the search for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.

Hoda, 61, who served as an anchor on the morning show from 2007 to 2025, returned to the news desk alongside Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Carson Daly during the Friday, February 6, broadcast.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Today/YouTube

Hoda Kotb returned to the the 'Today' show to support Savannah Guthrie.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Hoda Kotb Returned to the 'Today' Show After Yearlong Absence

Photo of Hoda Kotb returned to the 'Today' show nearly a year after leaving the network.
Source: 'Today'/YouTube

Hoda Kotb returned to the 'Today' show nearly a year after leaving the network.

“Well, first of all, I just want to say this whole thing is breaking my heart and I’m happy to be sitting here with you,” Kotb began, to which Jones, 47, immediately added, "Because you're family!"

“I’ve been wandering around going, ‘Where do we go?’ And I picture Savannah sitting there,” Kotb told her co-hosts, sadly nodding toward Guthrie's desk.

“Anyway, I just want to say good morning, and everybody’s hoping and praying for Nancy’s safe return,” Kotb said. “There’s been a massive show of support, from vigils to people offering positive thoughts online and just a lot of hope. The nation’s rallying around our dear friend Savannah and her family, believing their beloved mom Nancy will be back soon in their loving arms.”

Article continues below advertisement

Hoda Kotb Feels 'Helpless'

Photo of Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.
Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department/Facebook

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1.

Kotb feels "helpless" amid Savannah's difficult moment, recalling how often she had shown up for others during their tough times.

“I mean, we’re all so close with her, and we all want to help her,” she said. “I’m looking at us and thinking like, 'Who was first in the hospital room when [my daughter] Hope was sick? Savannah. Who hopped on a plane when [Daly’s] parents [died]? Savannah. Who was sitting by [Jones’ late husband] Uche Ojeh? How about when [Melvin’s] brother passed?' I mean, she was there. I was thinking this morning, you know, they say love is patient, love is kind. Like, we’ll be patient and put prayers up. And that’s all we can do.”

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy Guthrie Reported Missing on February 1

Photo of Concerning evidence was found in Nancy Guthrie's home.
Source: NBC

Concerning evidence was found in Nancy Guthrie's home.

The NBC anchor's mom was last seen on January 31 and was reported missing the next day after she missed her regular church service.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos later confirmed that the disappearance was being treated as a crime after "concerning evidence" was found in the 84-year-old's Arizona home.

No Suspects Have Been Named in Case

Photo of No suspects have been named in Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

No suspects have been named in Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

Despite reports of Nancy's son-in-law being a person of interest in the case, the sheriff confirmed on Thursday, February 5, that authorities hadn't zeroed in on on possible suspect.

“Nobody’s eliminated, but we just really don’t have enough to say, ‘This is our suspect, this is our guy, we know — or our gal.’ We don’t know that,” he said in a press conference, calling conflicting reports “irresponsible.”

He continued, “And it’s really kind of reckless to report that someone is a suspect when they could very well be a victim.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.