Savannah Guthrie's Mom's House Declared a 'Crime Scene' After 84-Year-Old Was Allegedly Abducted: Photos

Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, has now been missing for over 48 hours. A Tucson, Ariz., resident, she was last seen at her desert home on Saturday night, January 31, at around 9:30 p.m., with her disappearance being reported on Sunday after she failed to show up for church services. During a Monday, February 2, press conference, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said they discovered "concerning" evidence at the residence, leading them to believe a "crime" took place. The evidence has since been revealed as blood.

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on Sunday, February 1.

The sheriff revealed, "We took some samples that we hope would have profile of a DNA, profile that gives us some identification as to what we’re looking at." Police also said there were signs of forced entry, and it's believed Nancy was likely abducted from her bed at some point between Saturday and Sunday. "We believe she was taken out of the home against her will, and that’s how this investigation is moving," the sheriff explained.

Source: 12 News Arizona NBC/Youtube Authorities believe she was abducted.

Authorities have been employing the use of airplanes, drones, helicopters and search-and-rescue dogs on loan from Border Patrol in the search to find the missing grandmother. "We’ve pretty much thrown everything at this as we can,” Chris said of the search. "I don’t need to tell you, this is very concerning to us; we don’t typically get the sheriff out on a scene like this but it is very concerning. Right now, we don’t see this as a search mission as much as we do a crime scene."

Source: 12 News Arizona NBC/Youtube 'We know she didn't just walk out of there,' the sheriff said of the grandmother.

Chris previously told reporters that Nancy has "no cognitive issues" and is "very alert — she’s of good, sound mind" — but she is "not in good physical health," noting she has limited mobility. "We know she didn’t just walk out of there. She did not leave on her own," he declared, stating she "could not walk 50 yards by herself." The mother-of-three also depends on daily medication that if she goes without for more than 24 hours, could prove fatal.

Source: 12 News Arizona NBC/Youtube Nancy Guthrie depends on daily medication for 'survival.'

Authorities also stated that anyone with information should speak up. "Just call us. Let her go. Just call us. The family will tell you, there’s no questions asked here," the sheriff explained. "We don’t need another bad, tragic ending. We need some help."

Source: 12 News Arizona NBC/Youtube Authorities are offering a reward for information related to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

Chris called the search for Nancy "a race against time" and said he hopes "that window hasn’t closed" as the investigation enters the third day since she went missing.

Source: 12 News Arizona NBC/Youtube 'Just call us. Let her go. Just call us. The family will tell you, there’s no questions asked here,' the sheriff pleaded.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) is now offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information related to Nancy’s shocking disappearance. Officials are appealing to the public for "any video or photograph information" from the scene near her home.

Source: 12 News Arizona NBC/Youtube Officials are appealing to the public for 'any video or photograph information' from the scene near her home.

Savannah penned a pleading statement that she posted to Instagram on Monday night. "We believe in prayer. we believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. we believe in goodness. we believe in humanity. above all, we believe in Him," she wrote. "Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant," the TV star continued. "Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment. we need you."

Source: 12 News Arizona NBC/Youtube Security surrounding Savannah Guthrie has ramped up.

According to insiders, security surrounding the Today show star has been "significantly increased" since her mom's scary disappearance. Protection has also reportedly extended to her immediate family and several of her Today co-hosts.

Source: 12 News Arizona NBC/Youtube The 'Today' star's co-hosts are also said to be receiving added protection.

"This is not routine," a senior network insider told Rob Shuter’s Substack page. "NBC security has been in active talks with law enforcement all day. This is being treated with extreme caution."

Source: NBC/Today Show People at the network are said to be 'shaken.'