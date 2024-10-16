Home > News NEWS Here's Why Affiliate Marketing Benefits Online Casinos | 2024

The affiliate marketing model is still big business in 2024. Online casinos are well known for being a reliable revenue source for clever affiliate marketers, with far bigger kickbacks than other affiliate programs like Amazon or Spotify. But what’s in this marketing model for the casinos themselves, and are they truly getting a good return on it? Whether we’re talking about discovering the best US casinos with no deposit bonuses - which in and of itself makes up a massive target market - or any other part of the world, affiliate marketing sites can help casinos generate substantial revenue. Just take a look at the successful NoDepositCasino.guide site, and take a leaf out of their book

Diversity in Marketing Techniques and Channels In-house marketing teams can be highly effective with the right mix of people, processes, ideas, and budget. But for everyone else, it’s up to the marketing department and higher-ups to figure out how to do a better job without the exact right mix of in-house resources. For some companies, this means harassing the C-suite for a higher budget, new hires for the team for fresh ideas, or cool new tools to use. For other marketing teams, they realize there is power in outsourcing some of the heavy lifting over on the marketing side - which is where affiliate marketers come in. These affiliates run diverse campaigns and marketing tactics across a wide range of channels and audiences, something an internal marketing team could never accomplish alone. This creates a new marketing spin every time, too.

A Unique Perspective Each Time Every creative thinks differently and an affiliate marketer is no different. While there are plenty of courses out there that teach people how to run “Affiliate Marketing 101”, truly growing a successful marketing campaign, site, or brand, is far more nuanced than just “Follow these steps for succe$$$!” An affiliate marketer with teeth in the game refines and hones their strategies over years of work, study, and data-driven insights. Each affiliate marketer is different and therefore will have different techniques, making for a new marketing perspective each time, which keeps casino marketing fresh.

Deferred Advertising Risk Some casino licensing jurisdictions have some pretty strict advertising laws if you’ve never investigated the nitty gritty here. These include caveats such as not advertising an hour before a football game on a broadcast channel. These rules surrounding advertising are always in a state of flux and change significantly from place to place in the world. Now, casino companies are aware that this advertising is tricky, and the operators can face steep fines if they do not comply with the rules. Instead, they can transfer this risk by putting it in the hands of their affiliates. This way, it is up to the affiliate marketer to be aware of the rules of advertising, otherwise they will be the ones in trouble for flouting the rules. While the operators themselves can sometimes still get in trouble due to their affiliates breaking the rules, this is generally less of a serious issue than if the marketing itself originates from inside the building.

Broader Audience Reach Affiliate marketers come from all walks of life and all regions of the globe. That means that your favourite Twitch streamer could be a casino affiliate, one of the mums on your Facebook group at school could be an affiliate or the blog you’ve read for the last five years could be an affiliate. This diversity of affiliate marketers means that casinos can reach far broader audiences in more places than if they were to run their marketing campaigns. Affiliate marketing is more of a grassroots or guerilla-type marketing style, for the most part, although some affiliates are very polished operations.