or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > russell brand
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Russell Brand Charged With Rape, Sexual Assault After Shocking Investigation Into Actor's Past

Photo of Russell Brand.
Source: MEGA

Russell Brand is facing intense legal charges.

By:

April 4 2025, Published 9:23 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Russell Brand has shockingly been charged with rape, indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault.

London Metropolitan Police additionally hit the famous actor with an oral rape charge following the completion of an investigation dating back at least 18 months, according to a bombshell report.

Article continues below advertisement
russell brand charged rape sexual assault investigation
Source: MEGA

The disgraced actor was hit with counts of rape and sexual assault.

Article continues below advertisement

An investigation into Brand’s disgraced past began after a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4's current affairs show Dispatches in September 2023 revealed accusations from five separate women — four of whom remained anonymous and one who is 16 years old.

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor was accused of raping a woman in Bournemouth in 1999, indecently assaulting a woman in Westminster in 2001, orally raping and sexually assaulting another woman in Westminster three years later and sexually assaulting a third woman in Westminster between 2004 and 2005.

Article continues below advertisement
russell brand charged rape sexual assault investigation
Source: MEGA

An investigation into Russell Brand's past began in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Brand, who lives in Oxfordshire, South England, was "issued a charge and requisition" by authorities, police confirmed in a statement.

"The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers," Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy explained. "The Met’s investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police. A dedicated team of investigators is available via email at CIT@met.police.uk."

Article continues below advertisement

In the past, Brand has insisted his innocence and claimed all of his sexual relationships were consensual.

The 49-year-old comedian is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on May 2.

MORE ON:
russell brand

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
russell brand charged rape sexual assault investigation
Source: MEGA

Russell Brand has previously denied all accusations made against him.

Article continues below advertisement

After the sexual assault accusations that allegedly occurred between 2006 and 2013 were unveiled to the public, Brand attempted to clear up the encounters in a video shared to social media.

"I've received two extremely disturbing letters, or a letter and an email, one from a mainstream media TV company, one from a newspaper, listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks," the Get Him to the Greek actor claimed. "But amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute."

Article continues below advertisement

"The relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual," he insisted. "I was always transparent about that then — almost too transparent."

At the time, Brand noted: "And I’m being transparent about it now as well. And to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal, that I absolutely deny."

Article continues below advertisement
russell brand charged rape sexual assault investigation
Source: MEGA

Russell Brand is scheduled to appear in court on May 2.

Article continues below advertisement

Amid the investigation into Brand, the television personality faced backlash from critics over his support of President Donald Trump.

Brand – who attended Trump's inauguration earlier this year — encouraged his fans to vote for the Republican leader and not former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

Deadline reported news of Brand's charges.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.