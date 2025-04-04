Russell Brand Charged With Rape, Sexual Assault After Shocking Investigation Into Actor's Past
Russell Brand has shockingly been charged with rape, indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault.
London Metropolitan Police additionally hit the famous actor with an oral rape charge following the completion of an investigation dating back at least 18 months, according to a bombshell report.
An investigation into Brand’s disgraced past began after a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4's current affairs show Dispatches in September 2023 revealed accusations from five separate women — four of whom remained anonymous and one who is 16 years old.
The Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor was accused of raping a woman in Bournemouth in 1999, indecently assaulting a woman in Westminster in 2001, orally raping and sexually assaulting another woman in Westminster three years later and sexually assaulting a third woman in Westminster between 2004 and 2005.
Brand, who lives in Oxfordshire, South England, was "issued a charge and requisition" by authorities, police confirmed in a statement.
"The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers," Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy explained. "The Met’s investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police. A dedicated team of investigators is available via email at CIT@met.police.uk."
In the past, Brand has insisted his innocence and claimed all of his sexual relationships were consensual.
The 49-year-old comedian is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on May 2.
After the sexual assault accusations that allegedly occurred between 2006 and 2013 were unveiled to the public, Brand attempted to clear up the encounters in a video shared to social media.
"I've received two extremely disturbing letters, or a letter and an email, one from a mainstream media TV company, one from a newspaper, listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks," the Get Him to the Greek actor claimed. "But amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute."
"The relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual," he insisted. "I was always transparent about that then — almost too transparent."
At the time, Brand noted: "And I’m being transparent about it now as well. And to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal, that I absolutely deny."
Amid the investigation into Brand, the television personality faced backlash from critics over his support of President Donald Trump.
Brand – who attended Trump's inauguration earlier this year — encouraged his fans to vote for the Republican leader and not former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.
Deadline reported news of Brand's charges.