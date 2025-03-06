or
'It Won't Last': Christina Haack Slammed After New Boyfriend Christopher Larocca Makes Appearance on 'The Flip Off' Weeks After Ex Josh Hall

Composite photo of Christina Haack, Christopher Larocca and Josh Hall.
Source: @christinahaack/Instagram

Christina Haack brought on boyfriend Christopher Larocca for the finale episode of HGTV's 'The Flip Off.'

By:

March 6 2025, Published 11:32 a.m. ET

Christina Haack is getting some flak for having new boyfriend Christopher Larocca on The Flip Off.

Just weeks after her soon-to-be third ex-husband Josh Hall was on the HGTV show, the businessman, 52, appeared on the finale episode with the blonde beauty, 41.

christina haack slammed new boyfriend the flip off ex josh hall
Source: @christinahaack/Instagram

In January, it was revealed Christina Haack and Christopher Larocca are dating, however, sources claimed they got together months before.

On the Wednesday, March 5, episode, Larocca was one of the close friends and family members Haack, ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae, had by their sides as Flipping Out alum Jeff Lewis announced the winner.

In response to his cameo, people slammed the mother-of-three — who shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with El Moussa and son Hudson with ex Ant Anstead — for moving on so fast amid her divorce from Hall.

“It won't last unless she makes personal changes. Just my opinion,” one person said of Haack and Larocca’s romance, while another ranted, “Her kids see her in a serious relationship with a new guy every 2-3 years. What kind of example are you setting, especially for your daughter? How can a 40-year-old woman be so boy-crazy? I don't get it.”

A third user dissed, “Already? She needs to learn to stand on her own two feet. Her kids are watching,” as a fourth individual added, “She changes partners as often as people change socks.”

christina haack slammed new boyfriend the flip off ex josh hall
Source: @christinahaack/Instagram

Christina Haack filmed some episodes of 'The Flip Off' alongside ex Josh Hall before their divorce.

As OK! previously reported, it was revealed in January that the mom-of-three had a new boo, however, sources noted the duo started dating months before.

Though Haack found another partner, she is still dealing with her split from Hall — whom she married in 2022.

On the February 26 episode of The Flip Off, the Christina on the Coast alum spoke about her split.

While at her Newport Beach, Calif., home, pal Cassie Schienle asked what was “going on with the divorce.”

christina haack slammed new boyfriend the flip off ex josh hall
Source: MEGA

Josh Hall filed for divorce from Christina Haack in July 2024.

Haack replied, “It’s crazy. He wants to retire off me,” referencing the large sum of spousal support Hall requested from her.

“Honestly, if I would’ve really understood the repercussions of all of this, I would’ve gotten a prenup or I would’ve never married him,” she added.

In October 2024, Haack alleged Hall asked her for a whopping $65,000 per month in spousal support, however, the real estate agent denied the claim.

Haack has since made public digs at Hall, including when she discussed his axing from The Flip Off on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

christina haack slammed new boyfriend the flip off ex josh hall
Source: @christinahaack/Instagram

Christopher Larocca was present in the group of Christina Haack's close friends and family in the finale episode of 'The Flip Off.'

"It's so much easier without somebody else bothering me," Haack said of filming without Hall. "I mean, I don't have to ask approval from anyone, no one's, like, weighing me down."

