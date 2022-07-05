Red, White & True Love: HGTV Stars Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Share Sweet July 4 Anniversary Posts

Red, white and true love!

Independence Day wasn’t the only special occasion HGTV star Tarek El Moussa celebrated over the holiday weekend. On Monday, July 4, the Flip or Flop co-host took to social media with a heartfelt tribute to his wife, Heather Rae Young.

Depicting a sweet snap of the pair holding an American flag — and each other — while on a boat, El Moussa captioned the photo with a sweet note about the special significance the holiday has for him and his TV-star spouse, marking the three-year anniversary of when first met.