Too Cute! Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Pack On The PDA At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

TAREK EL MOUSSA BASKS IN THE SUN WITH WIFE HEATHER RAE YOUNG WHILE ON VACATION IN MEXICO AFTER THE CANCELATION OF HE & EX-WIFE CHRISTINA HAACK’S SHOW 'FLIP OR FLOP'

Before the Flipping 101 star said "I do" to his new gorgeous bride, he was previously married to Christina Hall (neé Haack). Although the couple have been open about doing their best to have a healthy coparenting relationship for their sons Brayden, 11, and Taylor, 6, they've had their share of bumps in the road.

The former couple recently found themselves concerned for their reputation after getting into a heated public spat at Brayden's soccer game over Mother's Day weekend. Christina later shared a joint statement to her Instagram addressing the embarrassingly public incident.

"Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important team work/co-parenting is," the statement read. "We were all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part. Sometimes a scary situation can be a good wakeup call. In the end, all the other stuff is just ‘noise,’ what matters is the kids."