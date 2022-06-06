Too Cute! Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Pack On The PDA At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Red hot romance!
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young shared an adorable kiss while posing for photographers after arriving at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Young dazzled in a figure-hugging, beaded, white dress as she made her way down the carpet, while El Moussa looked dapper in a patterned brown jacket.
The honeymoon clearly isn't over for the two lovebirds, who just tied the knot last October. After smiling for a few quick snaps, they turned and gave each other a tender kiss for the cameras.
HEATHER RAE YOUNG & TAREK EL MOUSSA HOPE TO CONCEIVE A BABY 'WITHIN THE NEXT FEW MONTHS' BEFORE TRYING FERTILITY TREATMENTS
The model and the Flip or Flop host never miss a chance to gush about how much they love each other. As OK! previously reported, back in March, Young fawned over her hunky hubby after he posted a snap of himself sporting a velvet tux.
"Omg 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 holy wow 😍 I just fell more in love. If that’s even possible 🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😍," she wrote in the comment section before also sharing the sexy snap to her Instagram Story.
TAREK EL MOUSSA BASKS IN THE SUN WITH WIFE HEATHER RAE YOUNG WHILE ON VACATION IN MEXICO AFTER THE CANCELATION OF HE & EX-WIFE CHRISTINA HAACK’S SHOW 'FLIP OR FLOP'
Before the Flipping 101 star said "I do" to his new gorgeous bride, he was previously married to Christina Hall (neé Haack). Although the couple have been open about doing their best to have a healthy coparenting relationship for their sons Brayden, 11, and Taylor, 6, they've had their share of bumps in the road.
The former couple recently found themselves concerned for their reputation after getting into a heated public spat at Brayden's soccer game over Mother's Day weekend. Christina later shared a joint statement to her Instagram addressing the embarrassingly public incident.
"Stressful 24 hours but a good reminder how important team work/co-parenting is," the statement read. "We were all under pressure but when it really matters we were all there for Brayden doing our part. Sometimes a scary situation can be a good wakeup call. In the end, all the other stuff is just ‘noise,’ what matters is the kids."