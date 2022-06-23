Tarek El Moussa Flaunts Lavish Vacation With Wife Heather Rae Young After Couple Scores New HGTV Show — Pics!
No worries here! Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae Young, couldn't help but gush over their vacation to Greece — the same day that it was revealed the two will be starring in a new HGTV show together called The Flipping El Moussas.
The dad-of-two, 40, took to Instagram to gives fans a glimpse inside their latest adventure. The duo first toured some Greek ruins, and then did a hike with some of their pals.
Later on, the pair explored the town in Syros. "You look beautiful," he told his wife.
"Love this little island and my beautiful wife," he captioned an Instagram Story.
For her part, the Selling Sunset star, 34, posted a photo of her salad, in addition to a dinner they had with friends.
The TV stars, who got married in October 2021, seem to be happier than ever — especially because their latest show will debut next year.
As OK! previously reported, the show will focus on Tarek and Heather Rae's latest projects.
“Along the way, Tarek will bring Heather Rae into the fold of his flipping empire, as she becomes enthusiastic to get more involved in his business,” the press release reads.
“We are so excited to bring viewers into our world to see the ins and outs of our day-to-day lives,” the couple shared. “As busy parents and successful real estate experts, fans can watch us as we go from making breakfast for the kids in the morning, to making business deals by the afternoon. The cameras are capturing our journey like never before and we can’t wait to share it all.”
The blonde beauty gushed about being able to work with her husband, who rose to fame after starring on Flip or Flop alongside his ex-wife Christina Hall.
"Beyond thrilled to finally share some really exciting news! After many conversations, we’ve finally made one of our goals a reality and are excited to announce our all new series, The Flipping El Moussas with HGTV coming in 2023! 🔥 We are thrilled to be starring in and executive producing the show together and filming is already underway," she wrote.
She continued, "Bringing our expertise together from each of our worlds has been so much fun. We are working on all new flipping projects - from multi-million dollar homes in Los Angeles to a tiny cabin in Big Bear, California, and everything in between that we cannot wait to share with you! ❤️ We’ll also be giving a little peek into our everyday lives with the kids, our loved ones and our journey to grow our family. Who’s excited to check out The Flipping El Moussas?! 🤩."