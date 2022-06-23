Tarek El Moussa Flaunts Lavish Vacation With Wife Heather Rae Young After Couple Scores New HGTV Show — Pics!

No worries here! Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae Young, couldn't help but gush over their vacation to Greece — the same day that it was revealed the two will be starring in a new HGTV show together called The Flipping El Moussas.

The dad-of-two, 40, took to Instagram to gives fans a glimpse inside their latest adventure. The duo first toured some Greek ruins, and then did a hike with some of their pals.

Later on, the pair explored the town in Syros. "You look beautiful," he told his wife.

"Love this little island and my beautiful wife," he captioned an Instagram Story.