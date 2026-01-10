or
'High School Musical 3' Actor Matt Prokop Arrested for Alleged Possession of Child Pornography

image of Matt prokop
Source: MEGA

Former teen actor Matt Prokop was arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography in December 2025.

Jan. 10 2026, Published 12:42 p.m. ET

High School Musical 3 star Matt Prokop has been arrested on accusations of possessing child pornography.

The former teen actor, 35, was taken into custody on December 24, 2025, and is currently being held without bail.

Matt Prokop Was Arrested in Texas

image of Matt prokop and Sarah hyland
Source: MEGA

Matt Prokop was accused of abuse by former girlfriend Sarah Hyland.

According to TMZ, the arrest took place in Victoria County, Texas, and Prokop will stay in county jail. He is facing charges of resisting arrest as well.

His court date has yet to be set, however, he also has been charged with one count of a violation of bond and two counts of resisting arrest, search or transportation.

Sarah Hyland Accused Matt Prokop of Abuse in 2014

image of Matt prokop and Sarah hyland
Source: MEGA

The couple dated from 2010 until 2014.

The ex-Disney star's current arrest allegedly also comes from a violation of bond conditions from his May 2024 apprehension, where Prokop was charged with aggravated assault and resisting detention.

Prokop was previously in a relationship with Sarah Hyland, whom he reportedly abused during their relationship. The Geek Charming actor and the Modern Family star, 35, dated from 2010 until 2014.

Hyland claimed in May 2014 that he verbally and physically abused her, also citing an incident where he reportedly bashed her into a car and choked her.

High School Musical

image of Matt prokop and Sarah hyland
Source: MEGA

Sarah Hyland reflected on the abuse in October 2024.

After the couple broke up, Prokop allegedly threatened to kill her dog and burn down her home. She was able to procure a restraining order against him at the time.

Hyland spoke about the volatile relationship in October 2024, telling Variety: “I don’t know if that part [of] any woman will ever be fully healed from that. It’s something that kind of scars her soul a little bit. It’s more so putting love towards that scar instead of hating it and ignoring it."

“I completely understand the dissociation pattern of it," she went on. "I am very much guilty about it myself… until something happens where I’m triggered, and I didn’t realize that part of myself had been healed."

image of Matt prokop and Sarah hyland
Source: MEGA

Matt Prokop has not been seen in any Hollywood projects since 2013.

"I feel that if we talk about it more, more women — and men and just human beings in general in abusive relationships — will feel more comfortable to be able to talk about it with their loved ones instead of letting their abuser isolate them from everyone, which is the first thing that they do, so that you don’t have that community," the actress said.

Hyland's Modern Family costar Julie Bowen had also intervened and helped her get away from the relationship. Prokop has not worked in Hollywood since 2013, having last been seen in an episode of the TV show Perception.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org.

