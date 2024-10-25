Sarah Hyland Admits She May Never 'Fully Heal' From Past Abusive Relationship With Actor Matt Prokop
Actress Sarah Hyland is speaking out about domestic violence ahead of receiving the first-ever Variety Courage Award at the Wednesday, October 30, Power of Women gala.
In a new interview, the star discussed the importance of victims sharing their story, something she knows all too well after getting out of an abusive relationship with ex Matt Prokop.
The Modern Family alum, 33, pointed out that people haven't publicly discussed abusive relationships for years, but "if we talk about it more, more women — and men and just human beings in general in abusive relationships — will feel more comfortable to be able to talk about it with their loved ones instead of letting their abuser isolate them from everyone, which is the first thing that they do, so that you don’t have that community."
Hyland described the mindset of a domestic abuse victim, explaining, "You think it’s your fault the whole time and you could have done better, you could have gotten out sooner, you could have told people."
"It’s almost like you don’t wanna talk about it anymore. You want it to be done, and that’s that," she shared. "I completely understand the dissociation pattern of it. I am very much guilty about it myself."
The brunette beauty admitted that women may never be "fully healed from" having a violent partner, adding, "It’s something that kind of scars her soul a little bit. It’s more so putting love towards that scar instead of hating it and ignoring it."
Hyland has discussed her struggles with a few of her Modern Family costars, including onscreen mom Julie Bowen, who helped the former Love Island USA host end her relationship with Prokop.
"Without adversity, there can be no way to define one’s character and sense of self. Sarah’s path has forced her, from a very early age, to take on challenges — both physical and emotional," the mom-of-three, 54, said in a statement prior to Hyland receiving her honor. "She has met each moment with determination, grace, and vulnerability. I’m so proud that Variety is recognizing her strength and heart with the Courage Award."
The TV star began dating Prokop, 34, after meeting on the set of Geek Charming in 2010.
When they split in 2014, she filed a temporary restraining order against him, which eventually became permanent.
In 2017, Hyland found love with Bachelor in Paradise star Wells Adams, 40, whom she went on to marry in 2022.
Variety spoke to Hyland.