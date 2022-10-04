Hilaria & Alec Baldwin Share Adorable Family Photo With All 7 'Baldwinitos'
The dream team! Hilaria and Alec Baldwin offered an adorable glimpse of their growing brood this week, taking to social media with a photo depicting all seven of the pair’s youngest “Baldwinito”-s, including baby Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin, who was born in late September.
The yoga maven took to Instagram on Monday, October 3, sharing a sweet image with her nearly 1 million followers of herself, Alec and the newest addition to their family, as well as their six other children: Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2 and Lucia, 1, smiling while posing on their bed.
“Our first photo with the smallest Baldwins!” she captioned the snap. “What a Baldwinito dream team!”
The Boston-born beauty also gave a shoutout to the one member of their family who was notably absent from the snap: Alec's 26-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with actress Kim Basinger.
“Ireland, you are missed and loved,” Hilaria wrote of her stepdaughter.
Just weeks earlier, on September 24, the podcaster revealed that the pair welcomed their seventh child together just two days prior, announcing the exciting news through a heartwarming video showing Ilaria’s first moments with her famous parents and adorable older siblings.
“She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true, ilaria catalina irena,” she wrote alongside the video, noting that their daughter was born on September 22, 2022, weighing 6lbs and 13oz.
“Both she and I are happy and healthy,” Hilaria continued. “Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home.”
The star concluded the heartfelt post with a message for their fans. “Much love to you all,” she wrote. “We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you.”
Hilaria and Alec first announced they were expecting another child back in March.