Hilaria & Alec Baldwin Share Adorable Family Photo With All 7 'Baldwinitos'

The dream team! Hilaria and Alec Baldwin offered an adorable glimpse of their growing brood this week, taking to social media with a photo depicting all seven of the pair’s youngest “Baldwinito”-s, including baby Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin, who was born in late September.

The yoga maven took to Instagram on Monday, October 3, sharing a sweet image with her nearly 1 million followers of herself, Alec and the newest addition to their family, as well as their six other children: Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2 and Lucia, 1, smiling while posing on their bed.