'Tiny Dream Come True': Hilaria Baldwin Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin
Congratulations are in order for the Baldwin family as Hilaria Baldwin welcomed baby number seven with Alec Baldwin. The happy couple named the little one Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin.
Hilaria announced the news in a sweet Instagram reel featuring several shots and clips of the family.
"She's here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true, ilaria catalina irena [sic]. 9-22-22 🤍✨ 6lbs 13oz🤍✨," the 38-year-old wrote.
Hilaria added that the "Baldwinito siblings" had been busy spending the day bonding and welcoming the new baby into their home. "Much love to you all," she shared in the post. "We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you✨."
HILARIA BALDWIN BOASTS ABOUT HER SEEMINGLY PERFECT FAMILY WHILE OFFERING PREGNANCY UPDATE AFTER ANNOUNCING SHE & ALEC BALDWIN ARE SET TO WELCOME 7TH CHILD
Hilaria and Alec also share Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 23 months and Lucia 18 months. The oldest of the siblings in the family is Alec's daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger, 26-year-old Ireland Baldwin.
The former yoga instructor has been vocal about her pregnancy and revealed that she was expecting a child after some turbulent times in recent years.
"After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall 💛," she wrote on Instagram in March, adding that even though they knew their family was complete, the couple found themselves "beyond happy with this surprise."
"Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives," she continued. "A blessing and a gift."
The podcaster gave a pregnancy update to her fans two months later, where she shared the sex of the baby. "[It] is up to our baby to discover their own, unique self," she captioned an Instagram video featuring her other children.
HILARIA BALDWIN CLAIMS PRESS COVERAGE ABOUT WHERE SHE & ALEC BALDWIN LIVE IS 'CRUEL, UNNECESSARY AND DANGEROUS,' STRESSES 'WE ARE HUMAN'
Hilaria and her 64-year-old husband didn't have much to say about the daughter's name then. They joked during an April gala that they'd give their forthcoming baby an "all-American" name after Hilaria's scandal around her Spanish heritage.
The Boss Baby star joked that "Babe Ruth" and "Chase Manhattan" were some options on the table.