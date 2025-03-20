NEWS Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Fires Back at Critics After Snapping at Actor in Awkward Interview: 'That Is Called Manterrupting' Source: @hilariabaldwin/Instagram Hilaria and Alec Baldwin addressed a viral moment on the red carpet where she snapped at him.

Article continues below advertisement

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin addressed their recent viral red carpet moment where she chastised him for interrupting her.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @hilariabaldwin/Instagram Hilaria Baldwin said she and Alec Baldwin interrupt each other 'all the time.'

Article continues below advertisement

Speaking from their bed, the couple made fun of the clip, with Alec mouthing Hilaria’s diatribe on the red carpet, saying, “Oh my God, when I’m talking, you’re not talking. No, when I’m talking, you’re not talking. This is why, yes, we’ll have to just cut him out of the show.” “And that is called, what’s the word of the day?” Hilaria asked her husband. “Manterrupting,” Alec responded. While Hilaria said this could be a “positive” or a “negative,” her husband joked this could be seen as “correctile dysfunction.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @hilariabaldwin/Instagram Alec Baldwin said he's 'so happy' with Hilaria Baldwin.

Article continues below advertisement

“Yes, a correctile dysfunction,” she restated. “The whole point is… that we interrupt each other all the time — or sometimes our kids interrupt.” Hilaria concluded her video by insisting they “cleared” up any misunderstanding and told her husband to give her a kiss. After the smooch, Alec told her he’s “so happy.” The couple returned to Instagram to share another video from their bed, with Hilaria telling Alec a “lot of women” are writing her insisting they would treat him “better” than she does. “Do you want to make a change just so you can talk more?" she asked. “Yeah, I think this isn’t working... I need a change,” he joked. “I need a woman who understands me. I thought that was you, but I was mistaken.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @hilariabaldwin/Instagram Alec Baldwin joked he needs 'a woman who understands' him.

Article continues below advertisement

Hilaria then shared she “apparently” talks “too much,” even though she thought he “interrupted” her, referring again to their viral red carpet moment. “We thought that, but we were wrong,” Alec said. “It’s you that’s doing all the interrupting.” Hilaria then sarcastically apologized, claiming anytime she speaks, she’s interrupted by her husband. Alec then asked Hilaria for the critic's email. “I’ll get you his number,” she told the camera. “He comes with a lot of kids, though, that do a lot of interrupting.” Aside from the red carpet snafu, Hilaria recently addressed controversy surrounding her accent on the March 16 episode of The Baldwins.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @hilariabaldwin/Instagram Hilaria Baldwin snapped at her husband at a recent red carpet appearance.