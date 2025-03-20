Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Fires Back at Critics After Snapping at Actor in Awkward Interview: 'That Is Called Manterrupting'
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin addressed their recent viral red carpet moment where she chastised him for interrupting her.
Speaking from their bed, the couple made fun of the clip, with Alec mouthing Hilaria’s diatribe on the red carpet, saying, “Oh my God, when I’m talking, you’re not talking. No, when I’m talking, you’re not talking. This is why, yes, we’ll have to just cut him out of the show.”
“And that is called, what’s the word of the day?” Hilaria asked her husband. “Manterrupting,” Alec responded.
While Hilaria said this could be a “positive” or a “negative,” her husband joked this could be seen as “correctile dysfunction.”
“Yes, a correctile dysfunction,” she restated. “The whole point is… that we interrupt each other all the time — or sometimes our kids interrupt.” Hilaria concluded her video by insisting they “cleared” up any misunderstanding and told her husband to give her a kiss. After the smooch, Alec told her he’s “so happy.”
The couple returned to Instagram to share another video from their bed, with Hilaria telling Alec a “lot of women” are writing her insisting they would treat him “better” than she does. “Do you want to make a change just so you can talk more?" she asked. “Yeah, I think this isn’t working... I need a change,” he joked. “I need a woman who understands me. I thought that was you, but I was mistaken.”
- Hilaria Baldwin Finally Addresses Accent Controversy in TLC Reality Show: 'You Don't Get Used to People Being Mean'
- Alec Baldwin Imitates Wife Hilaria Baldwin's Accent In Old Clip Amid Drama: Watch
- Alec Baldwin Throws Twitter Tantrum! Actor Deactivates Account After Controversial Gillian Anderson Comment
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Hilaria then shared she “apparently” talks “too much,” even though she thought he “interrupted” her, referring again to their viral red carpet moment.
“We thought that, but we were wrong,” Alec said. “It’s you that’s doing all the interrupting.”
Hilaria then sarcastically apologized, claiming anytime she speaks, she’s interrupted by her husband.
Alec then asked Hilaria for the critic's email.
“I’ll get you his number,” she told the camera. “He comes with a lot of kids, though, that do a lot of interrupting.”
Aside from the red carpet snafu, Hilaria recently addressed controversy surrounding her accent on the March 16 episode of The Baldwins.
“Growing up in a way where you have multiple cultural influences on you means that you're never going to be able to fit in,” she shared. “You can try. You can chameleon. You know, people who code-switch we’re very good at chameleoning… and you don't even think you're not even thinking about it. It's just normal. It's just natural.”
She told the sister of her daughter’s friend that “code-switching” was akin to talking to an elderly person, as she would “emphasize” and “speak slower” without thinking about it.
“I had to learn about it because the whole world was mean to me, and so I had to learn it. It's code-switching," she added.
In a confessional, the yoga guru addressed how she learned to handle the controversy. “Being in, the spotlight, as people like to call it, people say, 'Oh, don't you get used to it?' No, you don't get used to it,” she revealed. “You never get used to people being mean. But you take a deep breath, and I think you learn to distance yourself from it, and so, you know, you just try turning down the volume in my head a bit… and I'm not gonna take it personally.”