COUPLES

Watch: Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Snaps at Actor During Red Carpet Interview: 'When I'm Talking, You're Not!'

Photo of Alec and Hilaria Baldwin.
Source: MEGA

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have been married since 2012.

By:

March 19 2025, Published 11:31 a.m. ET

Oof! Tension could be felt through the screen after Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria, scolded her husband during a recent on-camera interview.

Speaking with a reporter while walking the red carpet at Planet Hollywood's grand re-opening in New York City last week, the stunning fitness instructor snapped at the actor after he appeared to interrupt his wife while discussing their new reality television series, The Baldwins.

alec baldwin wife hilaria snaps red carpet interview talking reality
Source: MEGA

Hilaria Baldwin got 'annoyed' with her husband during a recent interview.

After the longtime lovers were asked whether there would be a second season of their TLC gig, Alec, 66, joked it should be named "The Hilaria Show," prompting Hilaria, 41, to chime in: "No, I think we are going to see, you know, we're going to see how it feels to be out there."

Alec then cut off his wife, stating, "it's gonna be great. You're a winner."

Source: @extra_tv/X
Hilaria appeared to grow annoyed, as she turned to her husband and declared, "oh my God. When I'm talking, you're not talking. No. When I’m talking, you’re not talking."

Alec immediately put his head down before mumbling, "oh, I'm sorry," with Hilaria sarcastically stating, "this is why, yes, we'll have to just cut him out of the show."

alec baldwin wife hilaria snaps red carpet interview talking reality
Source: MEGA

Alec Baldwin's wife told him to 'stop talking' when she is speaking.

Hilaria tried to calm the mood by letting out a laugh, though Alec seemed bothered and walked away, leaving his wife to respond alone.

A TikTok video of the interview then transitioned into a separate part of the couple's chat, where Alec opened up about it being harder to "be yourself" on reality TV than playing a scripted character.

alec baldwin wife hilaria snaps red carpet interview talking reality
Source: MEGA

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin share seven children.

"You don't want it to be dull, and if you show the way our life really is, you get it after an hour. We like routine. It's good for the kids to have a routine," he explained regarding his and Hilaria's seven children: Carmen, 11, Rafael, 9, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 6, Eduardo, 4, Marilu, 4, and Ilaria, 2. (Alec also shares his eldest daughter, Ireland, 29, with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.)

Alec added, "so you kind of feel a desire to make it more silly than it might be," though the Yoga Vida co-founder claimed those attempts get cut from the show.

Hilaria then yelled at Alec for "distracting" her by asking the "Spanish word for essential" as she discussed her "routine" as a mom-of-seven.

"Now you’re just doing that. Like, why? Why are you distracting me?" she questioned, while Alec admitted he was simply "captivated" by [her], gushing: "You’re so beautiful."

alec baldwin wife hilaria snaps red carpet interview talking reality
Source: MEGA

The couple recently launched a reality television series titled 'The Baldwins.'

"Oh, my God, stop. You’re annoying me. Stop. It’s not cute. No, it’s distracting me," Hilaria lectured her husband, whom she tied the knot with in 2012.

While rolling her eyes, the brunette beauty warned, "I'm going to, like, walk out of this interview right now."

Causing Alec to walk away once again, Hilaria continued: "Let me go back. It’s all about routine. Every day we strive to be boring, and then un-boring things happen to us as they do with seven children."

Extra spoke to Hilaria and Alec on the red carpet for Planet Hollywood's grand re-opening in NYC.

