Hilaria Baldwin Finally Addresses Accent Controversy in TLC Reality Show: 'You Don't Get Used to People Being Mean'

In a confessional, Baldwin addressed how she learned to handle the controversy surrounding herself. “Being in, the spotlight, as people like to call it, people say, 'Oh, don't you get used to it?' No, you don't get used to it,” she revealed. “You never get used to people being mean. But you take a deep breath, and I think you learn to distance yourself from it, and so, you know, you just try turning down the volume in my head a bit… and I'm not gonna take it personally.”

In 2020, allegations arose on social media that Baldwin was lying about her Spanish descent and was actually from Boston, Mass. They also alleged her birth name was Hilary, not Hilaria.

Baldwin addressed this at the time, writing the following statement alongside a now-deleted video: “I've seen chatter online questioning my identity and culture. This is something I take very seriously, and for those who are asking — I'll reiterate my story, as I've done many times before. I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the U.S.A."