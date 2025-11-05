Hilaria Baldwin Doubles Down on Claims She Was 'Bullied' Off 'Dancing With the Stars' Weeks After Shocking Elimination

Article continues below advertisement

Hilaria Baldwin does not think she had a fair chance at winning Dancing With the Stars. The wellness influencer, who has extensive ballroom dance experience, believed that viewers' personal opinions of her drove their votes — not the dances themselves. During the Tuesday, November 4, episode of the "Too Much Podcast," Baldwin doubled down on her previous claims that she was "bullied off the show."

"They’re gonna vote for all the couples besides me, or besides X person," she said. "So that suppresses your fan vote." Baldwin was hurt by the online criticism about her dances, despite putting on a strong front during the competition. "It was because they were reaching out to everybody to do it. You open TikTok, you’re like, 'Oh my God, this is sad.' It hurts your feelings," she expressed.

Alec Baldwin's wife decided to speak out because she believes that bullying happened to previous contestants as well. "And I don’t care. I'll be the person who’s crying in front of the world because I’m gonna show my humanity," she declared. "Some people are gonna like that and some people are gonna make fun of me more for that." Hilaria was pleased to see some fans had reached out and apologized after "campaigning" against her.

Hilaria Baldwin Praises 'Lovely' 'Dancing With the Stars' Cast

She went on to clarify that she has nothing but love and respect for the Dancing With the Stars cast, which includes frontrunners Robert Irwin, Whitney Leavitt, Alix Earle and Jordan Chiles. "Everybody on the show is lovely," she gushed, noting that she doesn't need anyone to "feel bad" because she had the "time of [her] life" on the series. "I'm only a better, happier person because I did the show."

Hilaria Baldwin Roasts Online 'Mean Girls'

