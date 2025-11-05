Hilaria Baldwin Doubles Down on Claims She Was 'Bullied' Off 'Dancing With the Stars' Weeks After Shocking Elimination
Nov. 5 2025, Published 4:27 p.m. ET
Hilaria Baldwin does not think she had a fair chance at winning Dancing With the Stars.
The wellness influencer, who has extensive ballroom dance experience, believed that viewers' personal opinions of her drove their votes — not the dances themselves.
During the Tuesday, November 4, episode of the "Too Much Podcast," Baldwin doubled down on her previous claims that she was "bullied off the show."
"They’re gonna vote for all the couples besides me, or besides X person," she said. "So that suppresses your fan vote."
Baldwin was hurt by the online criticism about her dances, despite putting on a strong front during the competition.
"It was because they were reaching out to everybody to do it. You open TikTok, you’re like, 'Oh my God, this is sad.' It hurts your feelings," she expressed.
Alec Baldwin's wife decided to speak out because she believes that bullying happened to previous contestants as well.
"And I don’t care. I'll be the person who’s crying in front of the world because I’m gonna show my humanity," she declared. "Some people are gonna like that and some people are gonna make fun of me more for that."
Hilaria was pleased to see some fans had reached out and apologized after "campaigning" against her.
Hilaria Baldwin Praises 'Lovely' 'Dancing With the Stars' Cast
She went on to clarify that she has nothing but love and respect for the Dancing With the Stars cast, which includes frontrunners Robert Irwin, Whitney Leavitt, Alix Earle and Jordan Chiles.
"Everybody on the show is lovely," she gushed, noting that she doesn't need anyone to "feel bad" because she had the "time of [her] life" on the series. "I'm only a better, happier person because I did the show."
Hilaria Baldwin Roasts Online 'Mean Girls'
The 41-year-old further called out TikTok bullies in an interview following her elimination last month.
"I'm very new to TikTok. I've only been on a couple months. It's interesting because there’s a lot of mean girls," she pointed out. "I guess what people were doing is they were having campaigns where they wouldn't just vote for their favorite — because you can vote 10 times for a couple — they were voting for all the other couples except us, so they were boosting everybody else and trying to drown out my fan base."
After Hilaria got the boot, TikTok users celebrated the news.
"HILARIA ELIMINATED THANK GOD," an X user exclaimed, while another wrote, "HILARIA IS GONE WE DID IT."
Before she left the competition, a third quipped, "Me giving 10 votes to even people I hate just so Hilaria leaves."