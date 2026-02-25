Hilary Duff Admits She 'Felt Used' and 'Taken Aback' After Ashley Tisdale’s 'Toxic' Mom Group Essay: 'It Sucks'

Article continues below advertisement

Hilary Duff wasn’t happy Ashely Tisdale called out their friend group for being “toxic.” The Lizzie McGuire alum, 38, revealed she “felt used” by the fellow actress after she released an essay about their inner circle last month titled, “Breaking Up With My Toxic Mom Group.”

Hilary says that based on the timing of it, she felt “used” by Ashley Tisdale. pic.twitter.com/VAcbIB1Um4 — MR. POP (@MrPopOfficial) February 25, 2026 Source: @MrPopOfficial/X Hilary Duff spoke out in a new interview.

Duff admitted people didn’t have to “connect very many dots” to discover who Tisdale’s essay for The Cut was about even though no names were mentioned. “I felt really sad. I honestly felt really sad. I was pretty, pretty taken aback and felt just sad,” she said during the Wednesday, February 25, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I have so many groups of friends. I’m so lucky. I have my core group of friends who have been my ride or dies for 20 years … and I have tons of different groups of mom friends because I have four kids.” She later added, “I think it came at, like, the craziest time. The timing felt not great and I felt used.”

The friend group Tisdale, 40, allegedly referred to in her article includes Duff, Mandy Moore and Meghan Trainor. “It sucks to read something that’s not true, and it sucks on behalf of six women and all of their lives,” the 38-year-old expressed. Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, roasted Tisdale for her article in an Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 6, promoting his own fake The Cut article. “A mom group tell-all through a father’s eyes,” he wrote. “When you’re the most self obsessed tone deaf person on earth, other moms tend to shift focus to their actual toddlers.”

Duff claimed she wasn’t aware Koma was going to share a social media post. “Honestly, everything he does makes me laugh. So, I was like, ‘Oh my god. Oh my god.’ But I also don’t censor him and I don’t tell him what he can and can’t post,” she noted. “He is so fierce for me and I love him for that.”

Ashley Tisdale Drags 'Toxic' Friend Group

In Tisdale’s essay, the Suite Life of Zack and Cody star called her former friend group “too high school.” "To be clear, I never considered the moms to be bad people. (Maybe one.)," she wrote. "But I do think our group dynamic stopped being healthy and positive — for me anyway."

