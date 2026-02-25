or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Hilary Duff
OK LogoNEWS

Hilary Duff Admits She 'Felt Used' and 'Taken Aback' After Ashley Tisdale’s 'Toxic' Mom Group Essay: 'It Sucks'

Photo of Ashley Tisdale and Hilary Duff
Source: MEGA/Call Her Daddy/YouTube

On 'Call Her Daddy,' Hilary Duff admitted she 'felt used' and 'taken aback' by Ashley Tisdale's 'toxic' mom group essay.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 25 2026, Updated 11:41 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Hilary Duff wasn’t happy Ashely Tisdale called out their friend group for being “toxic.”

The Lizzie McGuire alum, 38, revealed she “felt used” by the fellow actress after she released an essay about their inner circle last month titled, “Breaking Up With My Toxic Mom Group.”

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @MrPopOfficial/X

Hilary Duff spoke out in a new interview.

Duff admitted people didn’t have to “connect very many dots” to discover who Tisdale’s essay for The Cut was about even though no names were mentioned.

“I felt really sad. I honestly felt really sad. I was pretty, pretty taken aback and felt just sad,” she said during the Wednesday, February 25, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I have so many groups of friends. I’m so lucky. I have my core group of friends who have been my ride or dies for 20 years … and I have tons of different groups of mom friends because I have four kids.”

She later added, “I think it came at, like, the craziest time. The timing felt not great and I felt used.”

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Hilary Duff was offended by Ashley Tisdale's claims.
Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube

Hilary Duff was offended by Ashley Tisdale's claims.

The friend group Tisdale, 40, allegedly referred to in her article includes Duff, Mandy Moore and Meghan Trainor.

“It sucks to read something that’s not true, and it sucks on behalf of six women and all of their lives,” the 38-year-old expressed.

Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, roasted Tisdale for her article in an Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 6, promoting his own fake The Cut article.

“A mom group tell-all through a father’s eyes,” he wrote. “When you’re the most self obsessed tone deaf person on earth, other moms tend to shift focus to their actual toddlers.”

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Hilary Duff

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Hilary Duff's husband made fun of Ashley Tisdale's essay.
Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube

Hilary Duff's husband made fun of Ashley Tisdale's essay.

Duff claimed she wasn’t aware Koma was going to share a social media post.

“Honestly, everything he does makes me laugh. So, I was like, ‘Oh my god. Oh my god.’ But I also don’t censor him and I don’t tell him what he can and can’t post,” she noted. “He is so fierce for me and I love him for that.”

Article continues below advertisement

Ashley Tisdale Drags 'Toxic' Friend Group

Image of Ashley Tisdale wrote an essay about her 'toxic' mom group.
Source: MEGA

Ashley Tisdale wrote an essay about her 'toxic' mom group.

In Tisdale’s essay, the Suite Life of Zack and Cody star called her former friend group “too high school.”

"To be clear, I never considered the moms to be bad people. (Maybe one.)," she wrote. "But I do think our group dynamic stopped being healthy and positive — for me anyway."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Ashley Tisdale's friend group also includes Mandy Moore and Meghan Trainor.
Source: MEGA

Ashley Tisdale's friend group also includes Mandy Moore and Meghan Trainor.

The star also alleged that her friends iced her out.

"I was starting to feel frozen out of the group, noticing every way that they seemed to exclude me,” she expressed. “At first, I tried not to take things personally. It's not like people aren't allowed to get together without me — and maybe there were perfectly good reasons that I hadn't been invited.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.