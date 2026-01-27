Dylan Efron Defends Ashley Tisdale Amid Toxic Mom Group Scandal: 'She’s Nothing But Sweet!'

Article continues below advertisement

Dylan Efron is stepping up for Ashley Tisdale as she navigates the chaos of a toxic mom group. The little brother of Zac Efron made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, where he was put on the spot by a caller regarding the recent controversy, and he made his support for the blonde babe crystal clear.

Does Dylan Efron have a take on Ashley Tisdale's mom-group drama? #WWHL pic.twitter.com/KASwBRrrEc — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) January 22, 2026

Source: MEGA Dylan Efron backs Ashley Tisdale amid the toxic mom group controversy.

“I can’t imagine my brother’s former High School Musical costar ever doing anything malicious,” Dylan said, recalling how sweet Ashley was to him while growing up.

Source: MEGA Ashley Tisdale and Zac Efron starred in the hit movie ‘High School Musical.’

Dylan suggested that the entire scandal might stem from a misunderstanding, adding, “I genuinely can’t see where the drama would come from on her end.”

Source: MEGA Ashley Tisdale felt she was being left out of her mom group.

As always, host Andy Cohen couldn’t resist a playful jab. He joked that maybe Ashley had "too much time on her hands" after being ousted from the mom group, insinuating that this might have sparked the chaos.

Source: @meghantrainor/Instagram Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore and Meghan Trainor are reportedly part of the so-called ‘toxic’ mom group.

While the conversation stayed light-hearted, the underlying drama remained serious. Earlier this month, Ashley shared an essay that online sleuths speculate references her experiences within the mom group, which includes fellow celebrities Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, and Meghan Trainor. "If a mom group consistently leaves you feeling hurt, drained or left out, it’s not the mom group for you," she wrote in the piece published on January 1. "Choosing to step away doesn’t make you mean or judgmental. It makes you honest with yourself. It’s also worth remembering that friendships, like all relationships, have seasons." "To be clear, I never considered the moms to be bad people. (Maybe one.)," she continued. "But I do think our group dynamic stopped being healthy and positive — for me anyway."