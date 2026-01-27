or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > dylan efron
OK LogoNEWS

Dylan Efron Defends Ashley Tisdale Amid Toxic Mom Group Scandal: 'She’s Nothing But Sweet!'

Split photo of Dylan Efron & Ashley Tisdale
Source: MEGA

Dylan Efron defended Ashley Tisdale and recalled how sweet she is amid her toxic mom group drama.

Profile Image

Jan. 27 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Dylan Efron is stepping up for Ashley Tisdale as she navigates the chaos of a toxic mom group.

The little brother of Zac Efron made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, where he was put on the spot by a caller regarding the recent controversy, and he made his support for the blonde babe crystal clear.

Article continues below advertisement
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Dylan Efron backs Ashley Tisdale amid the toxic mom group controversy.
Source: MEGA

Dylan Efron backs Ashley Tisdale amid the toxic mom group controversy.

Article continues below advertisement

“I can’t imagine my brother’s former High School Musical costar ever doing anything malicious,” Dylan said, recalling how sweet Ashley was to him while growing up.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Ashley Tisdale and Zac Efron starred in the hit movie ‘High School Musical.’
Source: MEGA

Ashley Tisdale and Zac Efron starred in the hit movie ‘High School Musical.’

Article continues below advertisement

Dylan suggested that the entire scandal might stem from a misunderstanding, adding, “I genuinely can’t see where the drama would come from on her end.”

MORE ON:
dylan efron

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Ashley Tisdale felt she was being left out of her mom group.
Source: MEGA

Ashley Tisdale felt she was being left out of her mom group.

Article continues below advertisement

As always, host Andy Cohen couldn’t resist a playful jab. He joked that maybe Ashley had "too much time on her hands" after being ousted from the mom group, insinuating that this might have sparked the chaos.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore and Meghan Trainor are reportedly part of the so-called ‘toxic’ mom group.
Source: @meghantrainor/Instagram

Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore and Meghan Trainor are reportedly part of the so-called ‘toxic’ mom group.

Article continues below advertisement

While the conversation stayed light-hearted, the underlying drama remained serious.

Earlier this month, Ashley shared an essay that online sleuths speculate references her experiences within the mom group, which includes fellow celebrities Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, and Meghan Trainor.

"If a mom group consistently leaves you feeling hurt, drained or left out, it’s not the mom group for you," she wrote in the piece published on January 1. "Choosing to step away doesn’t make you mean or judgmental. It makes you honest with yourself. It’s also worth remembering that friendships, like all relationships, have seasons."

"To be clear, I never considered the moms to be bad people. (Maybe one.)," she continued. "But I do think our group dynamic stopped being healthy and positive — for me anyway."

Hilary's husband, Matthew Koma, even trolled Ashley on Tuesday, January 6, by superimposing his face over the photo used in her essay in which she donned an all-black outfit while seated on a couch.

Matthew added The Cut’s logo to the photoshopped image, along with a mock headline that read, "When You're The Most Self Obsessed Tone Deaf Person On Earth, Other Moms Tend To Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers." A sub-headline underneath read, "A Mom Group Tell All Through A Father's Eyes."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.