Hilary Swank Welcomes Twins With Husband Philip Schneider: 'It Wasn't Easy'
Hilary Swank is officially a mother-of-two!
The P.S. I Love You actress, 48, announced on Sunday, April 9, that she gave birth to her and husband Philip Schneider's babies — a boy and a girl. While offering the first glimpse of her newborns via Instagram, Swank candidly opened up about the delivery process.
“It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven," Swank captioned the photo of herself holding her new daughter and son as they looked out at the sunset.
The Million Dollar Baby star did not reveal the names of her children.
The new parent was met with instant love from fellow celebs upon her announcement, with Mariska Hargitay gushing in the comments section: "Welcome home angels❤️."
Viola Davis wrote, "Aaaaahhhh!!!!! Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️," while Sharon Stone sweetly penned, "God bless honey This is the most extraordinary journey ever ❣️🌹so happy for you all."
Chelsea Handler, Kate Hudson, Katie Couric and more A-listers also sent the brunette beauty kind messages as she enters this new chapter of her life.
Swank revealed she had two buns in the oven back in October 2022, more than four years after she and Schneider said "I Do."
"This is something I've been wanting for a long time ... I’m gonna be a mom!" she teased during her Good Morning America appearance. "And not just of one, but of two! I can't believe it. It’s so nice to be able to talk about it."
After sharing more details about her pregnancy on Live with Kelly and Ryan — saying at the time that she was "feeling great" — Swank revealed her due dates on The Drew Barrymore Show.
“They’re due on [my late father’s] birthday. I know. It’s like, [wow],” she told host Drew Barrymore, referencing Stephen Swank, who was born on April 16.
Prior to Swank's marriage to the father of her children, she was married to Chad Lowe from 1997 to 2007. The Boys Don't Cry star was also famously linked to agent John Campisi and former tennis pro Rubén Torres.