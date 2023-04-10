Hilary Swank Welcomes Twins With Husband Philip Schneider: 'It Wasn't Easy'

The P.S. I Love You actress, 48, announced on Sunday, April 9, that she gave birth to her and husband Philip Schneider 's babies — a boy and a girl. While offering the first glimpse of her newborns via Instagram , Swank candidly opened up about the delivery process.

“It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven," Swank captioned the photo of herself holding her new daughter and son as they looked out at the sunset.

The Million Dollar Baby star did not reveal the names of her children.