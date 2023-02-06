Smiley Hilary Swank Shows Off Pregnancy Belly In Crop Top As She Awaits Birth Of Her Twins: Photo

Feeling under the weather also took a toll on her cravings — though they turned out to be healthy ones!

"All I wanted was fruit. It's not that exciting I know, it's not like pickles dipped in peanut butter, but a lot of fruit," she shared on an episode of James Corden's show. "To the point that one of my costars when they found out I was pregnant, they were like, 'Oh that's why. That's why you eat 10 pomegranates a day, 50 pears.'"

Since she was barely able to keep anything else down, she topped apple slices with peanut butter to get in some neccessary protein.