Smiley Hilary Swank Shows Off Pregnancy Belly In Crop Top As She Awaits Birth Of Her Twins: Photo
Bumpin' right along! Hilary Swank proudly put her growing baby belly on display as she and husband Philip Schneider await the arrival of their twins.
On Sunday, February 5, the actress uploaded a pic of herself in the kitchen, with a gray robe, black crop top and matching leggings framing her bump.
"Oven’s heatin’ up, dough’s beginning to rise!! 😜👼🏼👼🏼🤍," she quipped in the post, sparking fans and friends to show an outpouring of love for the mom-to-be, 48.
"🥲🥲 I love you all♥️😘💞💞💞💞💞💞💞💞💞," commented Law & Order: SVU fan favorite Mariska Hargitay, while Sharon Stone joked, "Hahaha You are so big just in the middle 😂 adorable."
"Whoopsie double doodle!" wrote Chelsea Handler, as Sophia Bush declared, "You STUNNER 😍♥️."
The Oscar winner and her husband, 50, announced they were expecting their first little ones in October 2022, with the Alaska Daily lead calling the blessing a "total miracle."
Though she's now doing better, she revealed she was experiencing seriously uncomfortable bouts of morning sickness during the first "16 weeks" of pregnancy. "My friends tell me when you have double, it doubles the hormones, double the sickness, double the everything," the star told a reporter that month.
Feeling under the weather also took a toll on her cravings — though they turned out to be healthy ones!
"All I wanted was fruit. It's not that exciting I know, it's not like pickles dipped in peanut butter, but a lot of fruit," she shared on an episode of James Corden's show. "To the point that one of my costars when they found out I was pregnant, they were like, 'Oh that's why. That's why you eat 10 pomegranates a day, 50 pears.'"
Since she was barely able to keep anything else down, she topped apple slices with peanut butter to get in some neccessary protein.
Now in the third trimester, Swank can't help but marvel at her pregnancy journey — the good, the bad and the ugly. "I feel like women are superheroes. What our bodies do? I have such, like, a whole newfound respect," she gushed to Corden. "I mean, I love women, I've always loved women, but now, I'm like, 'Wow, we can do this!'"