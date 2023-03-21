Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Seated Near Mysterious Poop Left In Aisle of Broadway Theater
Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton caught quite the dramatic scene when recently attending a Broadway show — but it wasn't happening on stage!
According to a source close to the musical, Some Like It Hot, the former Secretary of State and her daughter were seated in the audience at the Shubert Theatre in New York City last week when a human poop appeared in the aisle by where they were sitting for the performance.
“Last week when Hillary and Chelsea Clinton were in the audience,” an insider close to the production began, “The lights came up for intermission and there were two human turds in the aisle just near the famous political duo.”
Luckily, the odd occurrence did not stop the show all together.“The house crew dealt with it very appropriately and quickly, and Hillary and Chelsea remained in the theater for the second act," the insider told a news outlet.
While some people may think the situation was politically motivated, an insider claimed the Broadway house has been dealing with a mysterious pooper for quite some time. An eyewitness explained Hillary and Chelsea “spoke to the house manager, who said that it was actually the fourth time it had happened.”
“There is someone who is either s******* in the aisle, or surreptitiously dumping defecation that they smuggled into the theater," an additional source noted of the strange happenings.
Despite allegations of a serial defecator, a third source gave a much different explanation of events. “It was an elderly person and it’s rather sad, but yes, the house staff worked quickly to help resolve the situation and Act II started as scheduled," the insider alleged.
The Clinton ladies did not seem to mind the smelly issue, as they were later seen posing for photos with their playbills and smiles plastered on their faces following the show.
