Ready For Round 3?Hillary Clinton Privately Considering Running For President In 2024 Election: Source
Third time's the charm? Hillary Clinton is reportedly considering running for president in the upcoming 2024 election — as long as the circumstances are right.
Although the former Secretary of State recently seemed to shut down rumors she'd be tossing her hat in the ring again after two failed presidential bids, calling it "disruptive" to President Joe Biden, several sources exclusively spilled news of Clinton's potential comeback to Radar.
Two sources dished Clinton has spoken to influential members of the democratic party about being "ready" to campaign for office if Biden is convinced not to run for a second term. One of the sources also alleged the Clintons have been "carefully" introduced into political discourse, calling it an "effective and coordinated attack on President Joe Biden from a shadow campaign."
This comes after both Hillary and Bill Clinton recently commented that the country is on the brink of "losing our democracy" in separate interviews.
KANYE WEST TELLS PETE DAVIDSON HE WILL 'NEVER' MEET HIS CHILDREN, ACCUSES 'SNL' ACTOR OF DATING HILLARY CLINTON IN BIZARRE INSTAGRAM RANT
"Here you have two masters of the political arts in Bill and Hillary and doing what they do best — sowing division, even in their own ranks," the insider continued. "Bill and Hillary are more Machiavellian than ever. This was a trial balloon. Put it up and see how it lands."
"She put forward a ‘public position’ for the record that running again would be disruptive to President Biden. She did not say she wouldn’t run again! Rather that if she did, it would be disruptive," they added. "Hillary isn’t saying openly is what she is telling people behind the scenes: ‘I’m ready!’"
PRESIDENTS BIDEN, OBAMA & BUSH UNITE TO HONOR FIRST BLACK SECRETARY OF STATE COLIN POWELL AT PRIVATE FUNERAL SERVICE: PHOTOS
"Hillary is the type who would be begging to be drafted in to save the day," the insider explained. "Someone should ask her point blank: If Biden was not to run, would she if ever asked ... The ‘if asked’ is a critical framework to any chance of her running. She can always say, ‘Hey, you asked me to come back and save the day!’"