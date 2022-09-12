Friends No More: Chelsea Clinton Has Not Spoken To Ivanka Trump After She 'Went To The Dark Side’

The global health advocate is the only child of former U.S. President Bill Clinton, 76, and former First Lady Hillary Clinton, 74.

IVANKA TRUMP & JARED KUSHNER LABELED 'NEIGHBORS FROM HELL' WHO BELIEVE 'THEY’RE ABOVE THE LAW'

In the interview, Chelsea revealed the last time she had so much as a conversation with former President Donald Trump's first daughter was in November 2016, when both Hillary and President Trump were competing in the presidential election.

It was at this time when the the two families began to part ways, as recently suggested by Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner.