Hillary Clinton Has a 'Weird and S----- Marriage' to Bill, Megyn Kelly Claims: 'I Don't Think She Has a Husband Who Is in Love With Her'
Megyn Kelly doesn't buy that Hillary and Bill Clinton are meant to be.
"Hillary Clinton has a very weird – and I think – s----- marriage. I don't think she has a husband who is in love with her or faithful to her, and I think I can't really blame him, because she seems to have accepted this behavior since the inception of their marriage. And so past his prolog, you're going to get what you tolerate. What you permit you promote… She spent all of her daughter's upbringing away at work, at the law firm, in the White House, running for office," the journalist, 53, claimed on the Thursday, September 19, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show."
Kelly then slammed the pair's daughter, Chelsea Clinton, calling her "not a nice person."
"And I think really is just sort of getting along based on the family name at this point… And so now she's got a daughter who, I guess, married a rich guy, but is struggling in her own right," she said of Chelsea's marriage to Marc Mezvinsky.
"Hillary's in a loveless marriage. She probably doesn't have a lot of real friends, just people who are glamorous. And so she absolutely does have to write a fifth memoir, go on MSNBC and be told that she's amazing and that she matters," Megyn continued.
This is hardly the first time Megyn has made it known she's not a fan of Hillary, 76.
As OK! previously reported, back in June, Megyn criticized Hillary for her recent New York Times column and new book.
- Eric Trump Claims the U.S. Would Be the 'Laughingstock of the Entire World' If Dad Donald Was 'Executed' in Assassination Attempt
- 'This Was a Mistake': Megyn Kelly 'Disgusted' by ABC's Moderators Fact-Checking Donald Trump During the Debate
- 'F U, Taylor Swift': Megyn Kelly Ridicules Singer for 'Disgusting' Kamala Harris Endorsement
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"The amount of free touching on this face," Megyn said about the book cover. "I haven't seen since Joan Rivers had her 15th surgery. God, love Joan. This? I don't know what she's trying to be with this soft focus."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Megyn also spoke about Hillary's op-ed in which she touched upon what it's like to watch Donald Trump at the June debate opposite of Joe Biden, as she was in that position prior to the 2016 election.
Megyn joked, "Why aren't you the president if you're so smart about how to debate Trump? Asking for a friend."