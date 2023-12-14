"I think our ability to keep talking is one of the reasons why we’re still sitting here together. We have carried on a conversation now for more than 50 years," the mom-of-one, 76, noted. "Part of, I think, the real core of our relationship, our marriage, has been we started a conversation and we never stopped."

"Through good times and hard times, through happy times and sad times — it doesn’t mean we don’t get frustrated and upset with the other because that’s human nature," she continued. "But we always kept talking."