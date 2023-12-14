Hillary and Bill Clinton Reveal What Saved Their Marriage After 'Hard Times'
During an episode of Hillary Clinton's "You and Me Both" podcast, the former first lady insisted she didn't want to give "relationship advice" since "everybody has to find their own way" — but her words about how she and husband Bill Clinton keep their marriage strong could certainly help a couple or two!
"I think our ability to keep talking is one of the reasons why we’re still sitting here together. We have carried on a conversation now for more than 50 years," the mom-of-one, 76, noted. "Part of, I think, the real core of our relationship, our marriage, has been we started a conversation and we never stopped."
"Through good times and hard times, through happy times and sad times — it doesn’t mean we don’t get frustrated and upset with the other because that’s human nature," she continued. "But we always kept talking."
Her husband, 77, agreed.
"Hillary just came home from going to that [COP28 climate summit] and she got a little sick on the trip. She hadn’t been home two minutes before I knew what was wrong, what was right, how she was feeling," the ex-president recalled.
"That happens if you invest time in somebody over a long time. I think one of the gifts you get from investing time in somebody over a long time is what you don’t have to say," Bill explained. "What you see and know without anybody saying something."
The former commander in chief pointed out that there's no "handbook for life. You have to figure it out as you go along."
"You’ve always got to decide whether whatever commitment you make in whatever way are fulfilling, that the bonds of love and the benefits of love outweigh the burdens and the frustrations," he added. "And that’s a decision nobody can make for you."
The pair, who married in 1975, faced a rough patch very publicly, as Bill's affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky was exposed in 1996.
"For me, at 22 there was this combination of the awe of being at the White House, the awe of the presidency and the awe of this man who had an amazing energy and charisma was paying attention to me," Lewinksy shared years later of what led to the hookup. "He had a charisma to him — and it was a lethal charm and I was intoxicated."
In a 2018 interview, Bill said he doesn't feel the need to make a private apology to Lewinsky.
"I've never talked to her. But I did say, publicly, on more than one occasion, that I was sorry. That's very different," he stated. "The apology was public."
