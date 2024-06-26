OK Magazine
'The Man Is a Walking Lying Machine': Donald Trump Rages Against President Joe Biden Ahead of First Presidential Debate

donald trump rages against president joe biden presidential debate
Source: mega

Donald Trump took to social media to claim that President Joe Biden's 'Handlers' are 'manipulating the narrative.'

By:

Jun. 26 2024, Published 1:33 p.m. ET

In the build-up to the upcoming 2024 debate with President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump shared a series of furious and provocative social media posts.

Trump took to Truth Social to claim that "Crooked Joe Biden's 'Handlers'" are "manipulating the narrative" by complaining about the lack of fact-checking during the debate.

donald trump rages against president joe biden presidential debate
Source: mega

Trump is set to debate President Biden on Thursday, June 27.

"Actually, that is just DISINFORMATION — They could not be happier, because there is nobody that’s as loose with the TRUTH as Crooked Joe," the former president shared to his 6.9 million followers on Truth Social.

"From the 51 Fake Intelligence Agents, to Russia, Russia, Russia, to the Fake 'Suckers and Losers Story' he created about our beloved Military, to cheating in College and saying he was first in his Law School Class when he was actually LAST, to claiming he marched for Civil Rights, drove trucks, and has a 6.2 Handicap," he continued. "The man is a walking LYING MACHINE, and a Fact Checker’s DREAM. Maybe we should call him 'Lyin’ Joe' in addition to Crooked?"

donald trump rages against president joe biden presidential debate
Source: mega

Trump said he might purposefully lose the debate.

Trump referenced the "51 Fake Intelligence Agents" memo, which sought to discredit reports about Hunter Biden's laptop. While the memo initially cast doubt on the laptop's validity, subsequent events proved otherwise, leading to political repercussions for Biden.

The GOP leader's mention of the "Russia, Russia, Russia" investigation aimed to challenge the credibility of past inquiries into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Despite the lack of direct indictments, Trump's campaign activities were scrutinized in a Republican-led report.

donald trump rages against president joe biden presidential debate
Source: mega

Trump called Biden a 'Fact-Checker's DREAM.'

As OK! previously reported, Trump has become very vocal about his lack of optimism heading into the first 2024 presidential debate against Biden.

During an interview with Steve Gruber, the ex-prez claimed he might let the 81-year-old president win the event to ensure he doesn't get removed from the Democratic ticket.

donald trump rages against president joe biden presidential debate
Source: mega

Trump was recently found guilty of 34 criminal charges in New York.

“Well, you know, interestingly, they’ve done polling, and I do better against almost everybody,” Trump told Gruber.

“And so they don’t want to take him off,” he continued. “Maybe I’m better off losing the debate. I’ll make sure he stays. I’ll lose the debate on purpose. Maybe I’ll do something like that.”

Source: ok!

Biden’s reelection campaign chair, Jen O’Malley Dillon, released a statement after the former president's comments.

"Donald Trump has a long history of playing games with debates: complaining about the rules, breaking those rules, pulling out at the last minute, or not showing up at all — which he’s done repeatedly in all three cycles he’s run for president."

