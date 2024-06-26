'The Man Is a Walking Lying Machine': Donald Trump Rages Against President Joe Biden Ahead of First Presidential Debate

"Actually, that is just DISINFORMATION — They could not be happier, because there is nobody that’s as loose with the TRUTH as Crooked Joe," the former president shared to his 6.9 million followers on Truth Social.

"From the 51 Fake Intelligence Agents, to Russia, Russia, Russia, to the Fake 'Suckers and Losers Story' he created about our beloved Military, to cheating in College and saying he was first in his Law School Class when he was actually LAST, to claiming he marched for Civil Rights, drove trucks, and has a 6.2 Handicap," he continued. "The man is a walking LYING MACHINE, and a Fact Checker’s DREAM. Maybe we should call him 'Lyin’ Joe' in addition to Crooked?"