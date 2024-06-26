'The Man Is a Walking Lying Machine': Donald Trump Rages Against President Joe Biden Ahead of First Presidential Debate
In the build-up to the upcoming 2024 debate with President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump shared a series of furious and provocative social media posts.
Trump took to Truth Social to claim that "Crooked Joe Biden's 'Handlers'" are "manipulating the narrative" by complaining about the lack of fact-checking during the debate.
"Actually, that is just DISINFORMATION — They could not be happier, because there is nobody that’s as loose with the TRUTH as Crooked Joe," the former president shared to his 6.9 million followers on Truth Social.
"From the 51 Fake Intelligence Agents, to Russia, Russia, Russia, to the Fake 'Suckers and Losers Story' he created about our beloved Military, to cheating in College and saying he was first in his Law School Class when he was actually LAST, to claiming he marched for Civil Rights, drove trucks, and has a 6.2 Handicap," he continued. "The man is a walking LYING MACHINE, and a Fact Checker’s DREAM. Maybe we should call him 'Lyin’ Joe' in addition to Crooked?"
Trump referenced the "51 Fake Intelligence Agents" memo, which sought to discredit reports about Hunter Biden's laptop. While the memo initially cast doubt on the laptop's validity, subsequent events proved otherwise, leading to political repercussions for Biden.
The GOP leader's mention of the "Russia, Russia, Russia" investigation aimed to challenge the credibility of past inquiries into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Despite the lack of direct indictments, Trump's campaign activities were scrutinized in a Republican-led report.
- Hillary Clinton Calls Donald Trump a 'Convicted Criminal Out for Revenge' Prior to His First 2024 Debate Against Joe Biden
- Donald Trump Claims It's a 'Great Badge of Honor' to Be Criminally Indicted
- Donald Trump Hush Money Trial Judge Adjusts Gag Order to Allow Ex-Prez to Comment on Witnesses and Jurors
As OK! previously reported, Trump has become very vocal about his lack of optimism heading into the first 2024 presidential debate against Biden.
During an interview with Steve Gruber, the ex-prez claimed he might let the 81-year-old president win the event to ensure he doesn't get removed from the Democratic ticket.
“Well, you know, interestingly, they’ve done polling, and I do better against almost everybody,” Trump told Gruber.
“And so they don’t want to take him off,” he continued. “Maybe I’m better off losing the debate. I’ll make sure he stays. I’ll lose the debate on purpose. Maybe I’ll do something like that.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Biden’s reelection campaign chair, Jen O’Malley Dillon, released a statement after the former president's comments.
"Donald Trump has a long history of playing games with debates: complaining about the rules, breaking those rules, pulling out at the last minute, or not showing up at all — which he’s done repeatedly in all three cycles he’s run for president."