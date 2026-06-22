Politics 'The Electoral College Is an Abomination': Hillary Clinton Delivers Scathing Critique of 2016 Election Loss in Explosive New Docuseries Source: MEGA Hillary Clinton made a rare comment about her 2016 presidential loss in new Netflix docuseries. Olivia Callanan June 22 2026, Published 5:10 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Nearly a decade later, Hillary Clinton still hasn't made peace with how 2016 ended. In Netflix's new docuseries The American Experiment — a five-part look at the nation's founding timed to the 250th anniversary of American independence — Clinton sits down for what producers call one of the most candid reflections she's given on that election night. And she does not hold back. "Well, I personally think the Electoral College is an abomination," she says, adding, "For obvious reasons." It's a striking moment inside a documentary that's about Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, and the messy birth of American democracy, not about one woman's electoral grievance. But that's exactly what makes it land.

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Still Not Over 2016

Source: MEGA Hillary Clinton opened up about one of the most painful nights of her political career in Netflix's 'The American Experiment.'

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Defective From the Beginning

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Source: MEGA The documentary argues that America's founding flaws are still shaping its politics today.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-California), featured in the docuseries, points out that even the nation's founders had reservations about the electoral college system. "The founders themselves were not in love with the Electoral College. It was defective from the beginning," she says, before adding: "We have a problem that a minority of the population, because of the structure of the Electoral College — in some cases, over the objections of the majority — is ruling the majority." In a way, The American Experiment lands as an unintentional rebuttal to Trump's self-congratulatory Freedom 250 festivities, though Knappenberger insists that wasn't his goal. His real aim, he says, was to use the series as somewhat of a history lesson. Knappenberger draws a direct line from the past to the present, noting how current some of Hamilton's warnings sound today.

'More Divided Than at Any Point in Our History'

Source: MEGA Brian Knappenberger said Hamilton's warnings read true in 2026.