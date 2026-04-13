Politics Hillary Clinton Warns Donald Trump Wants to 'Model' Himself After Vladimir Putin Source: MEGA Hillary Clinton blasted Donald Trump's 'unholy' and autocratic desire to model himself after Russian President Vladimir Putin. Lesley Abravanel April 13 2026, Updated 2:45 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton issued a sharp warning that she called a "wake-up call" for Americans, specifically regarding President Donald Trump's relationship with Vladimir Putin and other global autocrats. Appearing on Morning Joe on Monday, April 13, Clinton spoke out following the electoral defeat of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, a longtime Trump ally. She characterized Orbán's loss as a victory for democracy and a brutal blow to an "unholy alliance" of autocrats that includes Putin and Trump.

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Source: MEGA Hillary Clinton spoke out about Donald Trump.

Clinton argued that Trump is actively trying to "model himself after Vladimir Putin" by seeking "one-man rule," which she warned inevitably leads to corruption and the destruction of democratic institutions. “What we have here is this really unholy alliance among autocrats and wannabe autocrats. And, you know, Viktor Orbán morphed from an anti-communist, anti-Russian young student leader in Hungary into a toady for, you know, Vladimir Putin,” Clinton said on Morning Joe. “And, you know, this isn’t the first election that Putin interfered in, as I know very well, and it won’t be the last. But this was a resounding defeat for Putin. And what it should tell us is that given the chance, people will not tolerate the kind of oppression that Orbán was imposing on them,” she added.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump is friendly with Vladimir Putin.

She emphasized that as America approaches the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, citizens must remain independent of such authoritarian behavior. “Some of that may sound very familiar to your viewers, and what we should be learning from this is that you cannot allow one man rule, because one man rule leads to corruption, it leads to oppression, it leads to reckless adventures like we’re seeing with Trump in Iran. It leads to a kind of destruction of democratic institutions,” she warned.

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Source: MEGA Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election against Donald Trump.

She continued, “And so I think this is a wake-up call for Americans. I don’t care what you call yourself politically; if you are an American, you care about American democracy here in our 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, then we want to be independent of the kind of behavior that you see coming from Trump, which is an effort to model himself on Vladimir Putin.” Clinton connected this domestic behavior to what she described as "reckless adventures" abroad, specifically citing the current administration's actions in Iran and pressure on Ukraine to accept a surrender deal with the Russian president.

Source: MEGA She previously mocked the administration's reported order for U.S. Cyber Command to cease planning against Russia.