Hillary Clinton Demands Public Testimony in Epstein Probe: 'Let’s Stop the Games!'

Hillary Clinton is taking a strong stance as she calls for her upcoming testimony before the House Oversight Committee to be public. The former Secretary of State, along with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, will testify later this month as part of the committee’s Epstein files investigation.

Source: MEGA Hillary Clinton wants her Epstein probe testimony to be public.

After a potential vote loomed to hold the Clintons in contempt for initially refusing to appear before the committee, they agreed to cooperate. However, Hillary took to social media on Thursday, February 5, to express her frustration with the proceedings, asserting they had engaged with the committee in "good faith" despite what she views as constantly changing demands. "We told them what we know, under oath," Hillary stated on X. "They ignored all of it."

For six months, we engaged Republicans on the Oversight Committee in good faith. We told them what we know, under oath.



They ignored all of it. They moved the goalposts and turned accountability into an exercise in distraction. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 5, 2026 Source: @HillaryClinton/X

Source: @HillaryClinton/X Hillary and Bill Clinton will appear before the House Oversight Committee.

She urged House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer to allow the public to witness their testimony live, emphasizing the importance of transparency in the process. "Let’s stop the games. If you want this fight, @RepJamesComer, let’s have it—in public," Hillary stated. "You love to talk about transparency. There’s nothing more transparent than a public hearing, cameras on. We will be there."

Source: MEGA Hillary Clinton wants to be 'transparent' amid the probe.

While James has yet to respond to her challenge, President Donald Trump voiced his discontent over the situation. "It bothers me that someone is going after Bill Clinton," Trump said. "See, I like Bill Clinton."

Source: @HillaryClinton/X The former first lady challenged Chairman James Comer to hold a public hearing.